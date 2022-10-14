POTEET VOLLEYBALL KYLA JOHNSON

Kyla Johnson and Poteet are in position to win their first district championship since 1999 as they lead the 12-4A race going into the final two weeks.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

There are only two weeks left in the volleyball season and several teams have history on their minds.

For some, it is adding to a long-standing tradition of winning.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments