Believe it or not, there are just three weeks left in the 2021 regular season.
At this point, the playoff picture is starting to take shape, but nothing is set in stone just yet.
The bi-district round offers up a local touch, with 9-6A squaring off with neighboring 10-6A.
Garland’s 54-41 win over Sachse last week elevated the Owls into the driver’s seat in 9-6A, as they improved to 4-0, giving them a one-game lead over the Mustangs (3-1) and Naaman Forest (3-1).
Rowlett used a strong second half to earn a 24-7 victory over North Garland, allowing the Eagles to improve to 2-2 and move into a tie for fourth place with Wylie, though the Pirates do have the head-to-head tiebreaker due to their 31-13 victory two weeks ago.
North Garland and Lakeview are one game back at 1-3, with South Garland likely relegated to the role of spoiler.
If the season were to end today, Sachse and Wylie would go Division I, with Garland and Naaman Forest being the Division II representatives.
While the Mustangs currently have a one-game lead over the Pirates, those two teams will meet next week and Sachse also has a difficult test against the Rangers in the season finale.
Wylie, meanwhile, is not out of the clear with a closing stretch of Lakeview, Sachse and North Garland.
If the Pirates were to falter, Rowlett could overtake them, but the Eagles have a tough closing stretch that includes Naaman Forest and Garland in the next two weeks.
The Owls appear to be headed toward the top seed in Division II, with head-to-head victories over both teams that are a game behind them.
If the season were to end today, the Division I bi-district games would be Sachse vs. Mesquite and Wylie vs. Rockwall, while the Division II match-ups would be Garland vs. Tyler Legacy and Naaman Forest vs. Rockwall-Heath.
While there is the possibility of a shakeup in the standings, 10-6A appears to be a little bit more set.
Rockwall-Heath’s 79-71 double-overtime thriller over Rockwall has put the Hawks in the driver’s seat for the district championship, and though they still have to face the Raiders next week, it is hard to see them falling from the top seed.
Tyler Legacy needs to defeat North Mesquite this week with a tougher closing slate that includes not only Rockwall-Heath, but also Mesquite in the finale.
The Skeeters are a last-minute loss to Rockwall away from being undefeated in district, but are still in good shape to make the playoffs.
Mesquite would like to close strong against the Hawks and Raiders, two games sandwiched around a bye, but a 3-3 record still gets them in, as they hold the tiebreaker over Horn.
That would earn the Skeeters the tough first-round match-up against high-powered Sachse, as though they could still mathematically pass Rockwall in the standings, the Yellowjackets will be favored in a closing stretch that includes Horn and North Mesquite.
Last season, it was 10-6A that had the upper hand, with Skyline edging Sachse and Rockwall rolling over Wylie in Division I and Tyler Legacy and Rockwall-Heath picking up victories over Naaman Forest and Garland, respectively.
