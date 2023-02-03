WEST MESQUITE BOYS BASKETBALL

The West Mesquite boys basketball team entered the weekend in first place in 12-5A with two weeks left in the district season.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

In one of the most important portions of the season, area boys basketball teams were forced to hit the pause button this week when the inclement weather that hit the Metroplex forced the postponement of games.

Teams tried to juggle their schedules early last week, but as the winter storm sped to the area and worsened, the stretch run was put on hold until either late in this past week or early in this coming week, as games continued to get finalized.

