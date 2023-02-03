In one of the most important portions of the season, area boys basketball teams were forced to hit the pause button this week when the inclement weather that hit the Metroplex forced the postponement of games.
Teams tried to juggle their schedules early last week, but as the winter storm sped to the area and worsened, the stretch run was put on hold until either late in this past week or early in this coming week, as games continued to get finalized.
It was not the most opportune timing for postseason contenders, who are hoping to be peaking at this point, but the situation is the same for every team, as they returned to the court looking to make a final push.
Here is a look at some of the local races going into the final two weeks.
6A Boys
The 9-6A race got a lot more interesting last week with the two district leaders suffering losses to drop them back closer to the pack.
Still, Sachse (9-2) and Wylie (9-3) are still in good shape, with the winner of this past Friday’s scheduled game taking over the driver’s seat.
Those aforementioned results gave Rowlett (8-4) and Naaman Forest (7-4) hope at making a late push for the 9-6A title, and jumpstarted the hopes of Garland (6-6) and Wylie East (6-6).
Though the Mustangs have the tilt with the Pirates, as well as a season-ending date with the Eagles, they have a favorable schedule down the stretch.
Rowlett, meanwhile, returns from its bye this week with a tough final three games at Wylie East on Tuesday, at home against Naaman Forest on Friday and hosting Sachse in the finale, as it looks to secure its first playoff berth since 2018.
That balance could set the stage for some interesting bi-district match-ups with10-6A, which also has a lot left to be settled.
Rockwall-Heath (7-0) leads the way and has a two-game cushion in the loss column over Horn (6-2) and Rockwall (6-2), but was tested in the first meetings against its fellow contenders.
The Jaguars and Hawks were slated to meet last Tuesday, and pending how the rescheduled games get worked out, Horn could have a slight advantage in terms of rested legs, as it had a bye on Friday.
Royse City (4-4) has a slight edge over North Forney (3-4) in the race for the fourth spot, but the Falcons did win the first meeting.
5A Boys
Heading into the final two weeks, the 12-5A playoff race is a five-team affair, with only four moving on.
West Mesquite (8-1) leads the pack, holding a one-game lead over North Mesquite (7-2) and Spruce (7-2), with Bryan Adams sitting at 6-3 and Poteet currently the odd man out at 5-4.
The Wranglers’ lone loss came at the hands of the Timberwolves, but they entered the weekend with the advantage over the Stallions, with those teams scheduled to meet in the rematch on Saturday.
It will be one of two huge games for North Mesquite in a four-day stretch, as it also hosts Spruce on Tuesday, and with West Mesquite playing at the Timberwolves on Friday, the district title picture could be a lot more clear, or muddied up even further.
As for the Pirates, they are in the midst of a three-game stretch against non-contenders during which they really need to take care of business.
That is because Poteet closes with North Mesquite on Friday and West Mesquite in the 12-5A finale on Feb. 14. Poteet split with Bryan Adams and was swept by Spruce, meaning the Pirates will likely have to win one of those final two games to have a chance at a postseason berth.
4A Boys
Sunnyvale is currently sitting fourth in 14-4A with a 4-4 record in a district led by Wills Point (7-1) followed by Kaufman (6-2) and Caddo Mills (5-2).
The Raiders have been a hard-luck team, as they lost to Wills Point by seven, to Kaufman by margins of one and three points and to Caddo Mills by three, meaning a couple of bounces here or there and Sunnyvale could have been in the hunt for the district championship.
Still, the Raiders control their own destiny and if they defeat Nevada Community (3-4) in a game postponed due to the weather, they will complete a sweep of the head-to-head meetings, all but assuring them a spot in the playoffs.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
