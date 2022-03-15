The 10-6A girls soccer season quickly evolved into a two-team race between Horn and Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets had grabbed the early edge with a 1-0 victory in the first meeting, but that was the only blemish on the Jaguars’ district slate. Rockwall, meanwhile, also had a pair of ties, narrowing the gap and setting the stage for last week’s rematch with the 10-6A championship on the line.
As expected, the match was once again a close, defensive-minded affair, and unfortunately for Horn, the end result was all too familiar.
Midway through the second half, the Jaguars were whistled for a foul in the box to set up a penalty kick and Rockwall’s Brinlee Wier delivered in the clutch for what proved to be the lone score of the night as the Yellowjackets once again claimed a 1-0 victory at Berry Stadium.
Rockwall (10-0-2, 32 points) secured the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
Horn was hoping to bounce back in its regular season finale on Monday, but Tyler Legacy had other ideas, picking up a 3-2 victory.
The Raiders got goals from Ella Rose Embry, Caroline Randall and Colleen Gilliland, and while the Jaguars scored twice, they were unable to tally the equalizer.
Despite the setback, Horn (9-3-0, 27) will be the second seed when the playoffs get underway next week.
Rockwall-Heath (7-3-2, 23) wrapped up the third seed with a pair of strong performances to finish the regular season.
On Tuesday, the Hawks posted a 4-0 shutout of Mesquite. Clara Whitten scored twice, Annaleese Forscutt and Haylie Mills had goals and the defense took care of the rest.
That came on the heels of a 11-0 blanking of Skyline last week. Whitten tallied four goals and an assist, Mia Bernard recorded a pair of goals and four assists, Berkley Sparks scored twice and set up three more, Allie Bazzell, Savannah Vice and Haylee Mills added goals and Reese White and Alex Williamson had assists.
North Mesquite (4-5-3, 15) will not be part of the playoff field, but the Stallions have been playing as well as anyone in the last couple of weeks and they closed on a high note with a pair of victories.
North Mesquite wrapped up its regular season in big fashion with a 13-0 rout of Skyline on Tuesday.
That was a carryover from last Tuesday when they claimed a 3-1 victory over rival Mesquite, getting goals from Amalia Lopez, Destiny Garcia and Amaya Abe.
The top four teams will now get a few days off before the Class 6A playoffs get underway next Thursday and Friday.
When the bi-district round does get underway, 10-6A champion Rockwall will take on Lakeview. Runner-up Horn has an interesting first-round match-up against Rowlett, Rockwall-Heath draws Sachse and Tyler Legacy faces a big challenge against undefeated 9-6A champion and state-ranked Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.