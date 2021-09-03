MESQUITE--Plano West junior running back Dermot White did not have an extended night of work on Thursday.
But even in limited action, he was the difference in the game.
White touched the ball only five times, but he turned four of those into touchdowns as the Wolves built a huge first-half lead and then put it in cruise control en route to a 42-14 victory over North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Plano West improves to 2-0 on the young season, while the Stallions were unable to build on their season-opening win, dropping to 1-1.
White had averaged better than 16 yards per carry in the season-opening win over Wylie, piling up 214 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries.
On Thursday, he averaged nearly 40 yards per touch.
White set the tone from the opening play from scrimmage, as he shook a tackle, broke into open space and was off to the races on a 82-yard touchdown run to give Plano West a 7-0 lead only 14 seconds into the game.
Following a quick North Mesquite punt, the Wolves went right back to White, who sliced through the defense for a 35-yard score to push it to 14-0.
The Plano West defense then came up with a big play, forcing a fumble that Coby Stewart recovered at the Stallion 10-yard line.
The theme continued when White found the end zone on the next play and it was suddenly 21-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Wolves padded their lead late in the first quarter. On the only play of the game on which he was tackled, White still picked up 33 yards to put them deep into North Mesquite territory, and Charlie Johnson then took the handoff on the end around and scored on a 7-yard run to make it 28-0.
Early in the second quarter, in what was almost akin to an encore bow, White caught a screen pass on third-and-long and turned it into a 37-yard touchdown catch to extend the advantage to 35-0 with 8:55 remaining in the first half.
That would be White’s final action of the night, as he finished with four carries for 160 yards and the one reception for 37 yards.
His effort was all the more important when starting quarterback Vance Feuerbacher was injured and had to be helped to the sideline on the second possession of the game and did not return.
While it is not any consolation, the Stallion defense actually played well when it did not have to deal with White.
Taking out his numbers, North Mesquite held Plano West to 33 carries for 33 yards, though some of that was due to poor snaps, and allowed just three additional receptions for 30 yards.
That helped the Stallions try to mount a comeback.
North Mesquite finally got on the scoreboard late in the first half with a six-play, 41-yard drive.
Cam Tyler had a couple of nice runs and after failing to convert on their first six third downs, they came through on both on the possession, including on third-and-18 when Luke Seder fired a pass to the end zone and Cordale Russell fought through a pair of defenders to complete the 33-yard touchdown catch to draw to within 35-7 with 35 seconds left before halftime.
The Stallions got the ball to start the second half and the momentum carried over, as they quickly moved 63 yards. Kobie Norman had a 19-yard run, Plano West was flagged for a late hit and Seder scrambled in from 14 yards out to make it 35-14 with 9:50 still remaining in the third quarter.
The North Mesquite defense continued to do its job, but the Plano West defense rose to the occasion, as well.
The Stallions went three-and-out on their next possession and the Wolves then twice stuffed them on fourth down.
That latter stop led to what proved to be the nail in the coffin, as Andrew Pokorny found Johnson for a 22-yard scoring strike to push the lead back to 42-14 with 8:02 left and it would stay that way until the end.
Plano West will take aim at a 3-0 start next Friday when it hosts Little Elm, while North Mesquite attempts to bounce back with a Friday road date at Lakeview.
