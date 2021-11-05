Poteet and Kimball entered Friday’s 6-5A Division II finale with several things in common.
The Pirates and Knights had both been impressive for much of the district slate, allowing them to secure playoff berths with plenty of time to spare.
Both also had nights to forget when they took on 6-5A Division II champion South Oak Cliff.
It all added up to the two entering the game with 6-1 records, putting the second seed in the upcoming playoffs on the line.
It might have been an even match-up in the standings, but it did not take long for Poteet to establish itself as the better team on this night, as the Pirates used a quick-strike attack in the first half to take a 27-3 lead and put it in cruise control en route to a 41-16 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates (7-1 in 6-5A Division II, 8-3 overall) earn the second seed in the playoffs, which get started next week, while the Knights (6-2, 6-3) settle for the third seed.
Poteet senior running back Joey Shaw accounted for 193 yards in the first quarter, scoring one touchdown and setting up two more.
After the opening drive was derailed by a turnover, the Pirates forced a quick punt and on the very next play, Shaw broke free for a 60-yard run down to the Kimball 3.
That set the stage for Kerion Nelson to take it into the end zone on the next play to grab a 7-0 lead.
On Poteet’s next possession, they thought the struck big in the passing game, with Nicholas Aguilar hitting Jeremiah Batiste on a 83-yard touchdown pass, but the play was negated due to a penalty.
All that did was add five extra yards to Shaw’s next run, as he busted loose for a 88-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0.
The Pirate defense continued to swarm Kimball, allowing only 29 yards in the opening quarter.
That set the offense up in good field position and Poteet pounced again, as Aguilar hit Shaw on a screen pass that went for 45 yards and Nelson earned the final yard for the score to make it 20-0.
Kimball showed signs of life early in the second quarter, driving to the Poteet 5, but the defense stiffened, forcing the Knights to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Jimmy Cabrera-Cruz.
After all the big plays to start, the Pirates put together their most sustained drive to that point, marching 63 yards in nine plays, with Shaw capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the advantage to 27-3.
Kimball threatened just before halftime, but was turned aside on an interception by Davion Hall.
Poteet put it away in the third quarter with two more touchdowns.
Another strong defensive stand set the offense up in good field position and Aguilar found Batiste down the middle of the field for a 25-yard scoring strike.
After a Knights scoring chance was ended by a nice interception by D’Kyri Williams, Shaw provided one more highlight-reel play when he made a nice cut at the line of scrimmage and then sprinted to daylight, outracing the defense for a 81-yard touchdown run.
Shaw finished the night with nine carries for 258 yards and three touchdowns and added the 45-yard reception, putting him at 303 total yards for the night.
Poteet put the backups in from that point and Kimball tacked on a couple of late scores, one on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacarion Sauls to Cali Byrd and another on a 58-yard run by Jerqualan Parks, but all that did was provide for the final 41-16 margin.
