POTEET FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

Friday was a rough night for Mesquite ISD teams, as they combined for a 0-4 record, with Mesquite, Poteet, North Mesquite and Horn all finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

The good news is that these were non-district games so they will not impede their quests for the playoffs, but on the flip side, each of the four has work to do before the start of the official playoff push over the next couple of weeks.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments