Friday was a rough night for Mesquite ISD teams, as they combined for a 0-4 record, with Mesquite, Poteet, North Mesquite and Horn all finding themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
The good news is that these were non-district games so they will not impede their quests for the playoffs, but on the flip side, each of the four has work to do before the start of the official playoff push over the next couple of weeks.
The Pirates fell to 0-3 on the season, while the Jackrabbits moved to 3-0 as Forney erupted for 26 points in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 53-0 victory on Friday in a game shortened by the incoming weather at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Poteet could simply never get the offense untracked, finishing with less than 100 total yards.
Forney, meanwhile, was efficient and opportunistic, capitalizing on four Pirate turnovers.
That tone was set from the start, as Javian Osborne opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run, the Pirates fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, and Kyle Crawford threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Kofi Eduful to take a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Unfortunately for Poteet, things did not get better.
Osborne added two more touchdowns on the ground to make it 26-0 at the end of the first quarter, Kellen Wolverton had a 35-yard pick-6 and in the final seconds, Orin Gee caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Crawford to push it to 39-0 at halftime.
In the other MISD/FISD match-up of the night, the Stallions met a similar fate, as they were unable to keep pace with the Falcons in a 33-14 loss at City Bank Stadium.
North Forney running back Andikan Asuquo had a pair of long touchdown runs to give his team a quick 14-0 lead.
North Mesquite got on the scoreboard when quarterback Luke Seder found the end zone on a 10-yard keeper, but a pair of field goals from Jake Guardiola and a touchdown run by Aamii Branch put them in a 27-7 hole.
Seder would tack on his second touchdown run of the night to close to within 27-14, but that was as close as it would get, as the Falcons added one more score to provide the final margin.
Out East, Horn and John Tyler met in a battle of 2-0 teams, but it was the Jaguars who came out on the short end of a 27-12 loss at Rose Stadium.
Other local teams fared much better on Friday, including Dallas Christian, the two-time defending TAPPS Division III state champions, as they took Tolar, one of the top teams in Class 2A Division I, and claimed a 37-6 victory.
After a rough 0-2 start, the Rowlett found the beginning of the 9-6A season to their liking as they completed a 33-13 victory over Naaman Forest on Saturday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Rowlett led 33-7 midway through the fourth quarter on Friday night when inclement weather hit the area and the coaches decided to call it a night and resume on Saturday morning.
The Eagles got the ground game going early on, as Devin Gray and Ger’Myius Benson had touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards, respectively, to stake them to a 12-0 lead.
The Rangers hung around, though, with Deangelo Perales hitting Chance Ables on a scoring strike to cut the deficit to 12-7 at halftime.
Rowlett quarterback Andrew Ellison had the hot hand coming out of the locker room.
The Eagles made it a two-score game when Ellison connected with Jalen Thomas for a 9-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
A short time later, Ellison found Cordell Lee for a 23-yard scoring strike and it was suddenly 26-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ellison went back to Thomas, this time for a 14-yard score, to extend the margin to 33-7.
The game was suspended, and later postponed, but even though Naaman Forest tacked on one more score when it resumed on Saturday morning, Rowlett had done more than enough on Friday to secure the victory.
Sunnyvale improved to 2-1 with a hard-fought 22-14 victory over the Cowboys on Friday at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale grabbed the early advantage courtesy of a 26-yard touchdown pass from Nelson Peterson to Joshua McDill and a field goal from Gabe Pendyala that made it 9-0.
Carter (2-1) responded in the second quarter with its ground game, as Kaeden Landry and Camden Patterson had touchdown runs of 5 and 40 yards to take a 14-9 lead.
Austin Helton had a 7-yard scoring run as the Raiders regained the lead at 16-14 going into halftime.
Sunnyvale added to that advantage early in the fourth quarter as Evan Johnson caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Smith to make it 22-14, and that is where it would end, as the teams decided to call it after inclement weather forced the game to be suspended.
