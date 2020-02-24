Eastfield College logo

The Eastfield men’s basketball team is heading back to the national stage after winning the Region V championship on Saturday with a 63-61 victory over rival Richland.

The Harvesters (26-6) led 36-30 at halftime and then held off a second-half charge behind 19 points from DaJuan Ridgeway, 13 points from Calvin Williams, 12 from Tamarcus Butler and nine points and 13 rebounds from D’Angelo Smith.

Among the local products on the Eastfield team are Mesquite High graduates Athian Woul and Xavier Benson.

The Harvesters return to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Tournament, which will take place on Mar. 11-14 at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn.

This will be Eastfield’s 15th trip to the national tournament and first since 2016, when they finished fourth. The Harvesters were the national runner-up in 1992, 2004 and 2013 and won the championship in 1997.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

