HORN SOFTBALL TAYLOR JOHNSON

Horn stunned 9-6A champion Wylie on Thursday with a 4-0 win in their series opener, but the Pirates rallied to claim the next two games to end the Jaguars’ season.

 By Devin Hasson / Star Local Media

On paper, Horn entered its Class 6A bi-district best-of-3 series against Wylie as the heavy underdog.

The Pirates posted a 27-6 record during the regular season, captured the 9-6A championship in undefeated fashion and were ranked No. 4 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, were the fourth seed coming out of 10-6A.

But none of that mattered when the teams hit the field on Thursday, which saw Horn stun the favored Pirates with a 4-0 victory.

The games remained tight on Friday and Saturday, but Wylie was able to right the ship and claim a 6-2 win in Game 3 to close out the best-of-3 series.

The Pirates (29-7) advance to the area finals to meet Temple in a best-of-3 series, while the Jaguars finish the season with a 17-12-1 record.

With the season on the line, Wylie turned to Hannah Messer, who allowed only two hits in a complete-game effort.

The Pirates had forced a decisive third game with a 4-0 win on Friday night.

Irella Bautista did a good job on the mound for Horn, allowing only two earned runs and five hits in seven innings, but the offense had a tough time with the Wylie pitching, as Savannah Matthews yielded only a pair of singles to Jadyn Julka and Bautista.

The Jaguars had sent an early message they were not going anywhere on Thursday, when the picked up a 4-0 win in the opener.

Sophia Garcia was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing only a pair of hits in a complete-game shutout.

Horn accounted for all the offense it would need in the fourth inning.

Garcia got things started with a double and Julka singled to put runners on the corners.

Liana Paz got the Jaguars on the scoreboard with a RBI single. Stormi Medina walked to load the bases and Marissa Cardona forced in a run when she drew a free pass.

Another run came across when Miranda Salinas was hit by a pitch and Taylor Johnson drove in another on a ground out to make it 4-0 and Garcia ensured that would hold up until the end.

