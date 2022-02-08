Though out of the playoff picture, Poteet and West Mesquite were hoping to end the season on a high note and build for the future.
It was not meant to be, though, as both the Pirates and Wranglers came up on the short end of the scoreboard on Monday and Tuesday.
Poteet fell to Crandall in its season finale on Tuesday and that came on the heels of a 48-32 loss at the hands of Royse City on Monday in a make-up game that was rescheduled due to the inclement weather that hit the area late last week.
The Pirates (4-10) got off to a slow start, as the Bulldogs opened the game on a 17-3 run and built a 29-6 halftime lead.
To its credit, Poteet tried to battle back and outscored Royse City 18-11 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Alayssia Crawford led the Pirates with eight points, Serena Anukem had seven and Khari Nelson added six. Maggie Hutka had a big game for the Bulldogs with 22 points, Nevaeh Zavala scored nine and Destiny Alexander chipped in with six.
West Mesquite (0-14) fell to North Forney on Monday and just missed out on its first district win with a 37-27 setback to Greenville on Tuesday.
While the Pirates and Wranglers were out of the playoff picture, there was some drama on the final day of the 13-5A season.
Royse City did its part, winning its second game in as many days with a 78-24 victory over Forney.
The Bulldogs (13-1), the No. 12 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, raced to a 40-14 halftime lead and they were just getting started, as they closed the game with runs of 17-5 and 21-5.
Alexia Lohman paced Royse City with 20 points, Zavala had 15 and Hutka and Kayla Kimbrough each tallied 11. The Jackrabbits got six points each from Sanii Banks, Andrea Mendez and Deserae Charles.
After the game, the Bulldogs got the news they were hoping to hear when North Forney (11-3) handed the Highland Park (12-2) a 50-38 loss, allowing Royse City to claim the outright district championship and top seed in the playoffs.
The game was tight early on and was tied at 22-22 at halftime. But the Falcons edged out to a lead in the third quarter and outscored the Scots, who entered the week ranked 16th in the state poll, 17-9 down the stretch to secure the victory.
Raven Busby had a big game for North Forney with 21 points, Mariah Clayton scored 17 and Jaz Marsh chipped in with seven. Paris Lauro paced Highland Park with 11 points, with Maddie Heiss and Vivian Jin adding nine and six points, respectively.
The Scots had been coming off a 44-21 win over Crandall on Monday. Lauro had 18 points and Heiss and Riley Herrod each scored eight as Highland Park overcome an early deficit by outscoring Crandall 38-13 during the final three quarters.
Greenville (5-9) was able to edge ahead of Poteet for fifth place by closing with a pair of victories, including a 32-28 win over Forney on Monday.
Jenna Wade scored eight points, Chennia Sanders had six and Logan Venters added five as the Lions used a 11-2 run in the third quarter to rally from a halftime deficit and that proved to be the difference.
The bi-district round of the playoffs is scheduled to get started next week. District champion Royse City will square off with Waco University, the fourth-place team out of 14-5A. Highland Park meets Joshua, North Forney takes on Midlothian and fourth-seeded Crandall draws 14-5A champion Red Oak, the No. 22 team in the TABC state poll.
