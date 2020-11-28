SUNNYVALE FOOTBALL NOAH MCDILL

Noah McDill and Sunnyvale made a charge, but Gilmer was able to pull away for a 31-14 victory in a Class 4A Division II Region 2 quarterfinal playoff game in Athens.

Sunnyvale went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s perennial powers on Friday and had victory on its mind in the second half.

But Gilmer had other ideas, as it seized control down the stretch to pull away for a 31-14 victory in a Class 4A Division II Region II playoff game in Athens.

Sunnyvale (6-5) had reeled off five consecutive victories down the stretch, but found itself in an early hole against the Buckeyes.

Jaron Choyce rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Ashton Haynes added another as Gilmer opened a 22-0 lead.

The Raiders refused to go away, putting together a pair of strong drives that were capped by short touchdown runs by Jake Taylor to close the deficit to a one-score game at 22-14 early in the second quarter.

But the Buckeyes gained some breathing room when Brandon Tennison hit Marshae Spraglin on a 37-yard touchdown pass and the defense tacked on a safety to make it 31-14 and that is the way it would stay.

