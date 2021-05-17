Sunnyvale matched Bullard almost hit for hit in Game 2 of their Class 4A area round best-of-3 series on Friday.
But while the Panthers turned those into runs, the Raiders were unable to match that efficiency and that is why Bullard is moving on after posting a 9-1 victory to sweep the series at Rockwall-High School.
Sunnyvale was looking for its third consecutive trip to the third round, but it was not meant to be.
The tone was set in the bottom of the first inning when the Raiders put two runners on with only one out, but the potential rally was erased on a double play and in the third, Landry Laird was stranded at second after a double.
The next inning, a leadoff walk was nullified by a double play. Matthew Leavitt and Hudson Smith followed with back-to-back singles, but that is where they would stay.
In the fifth, Jason Berrera, Laird and Mason Reynolds singled to load the bases with one out, but they were unable to push any runs across, and in the sixth, Leavitt and Smith again reached on base hits with one out, but Bullard turned its third double play of the game.
The Panthers, meanwhile, were compiling a lead. Bullard struck for four runs in the top of the second, scoring two runs on an error and adding a sacrifice fly by Gage Wakefield and a RBI single from Connor Carson.
The Panthers pushed across one run in the fifth and then broke it open in the sixth, as Hagen Smith had a two-run single and Derek Degrate and Chase Randall added run-scoring base hits to make it 9-0.
Sunnyvale never stopped fighting and went down to its final out. In the bottom of the seventh, Brenden Gomez walked, Reynolds singled and Alex Luna reached on an error to load the bases with one out.
Jackson Hitt plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Leavitt walked to again load the bases, but Bullard was able to secure the final out and close out the series.
THURSDAY
Sunnyvale had its back against the wall after state-ranked Bullard posted a 7-0 victory in the series opener on Thursday at Whitehouse High School.
The Panthers, the No. 7 team in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A state poll, rode the arm of Hagen Smith.
The senior left-hander was simply dominant, not only throwing a no-hitter, but striking out 18 Raiders along the way.
The Sunnyvale pitching combination of Jackson Hitt and Colby Stone did a good job for the most part, but Bullard was able to put together a pair of good innings to make the difference.
It was scoreless into the bottom of the third inning when the Panthers strung together a series of hits, getting RBI singles from Ryley Sharp, Chase Randall and Bryce Jewell to take a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth, Sharp added another run-scoring base hit and Smith helped his own cause, tripling home a run and then racing home on a wild pitch to provide the final 7-0 margin.
