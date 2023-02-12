HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMDEN HARSTON

Camden Harston and Horn are back in the playoffs for the 21st consecutive season.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

The girls basketball playoffs get underway this week with some familiar local faces back in the 6A field in Horn, Sachse and Rowlett.

The Jaguars have never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, an incredible streak that has reached 21 seasons in a row.

