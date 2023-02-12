The girls basketball playoffs get underway this week with some familiar local faces back in the 6A field in Horn, Sachse and Rowlett.
The Jaguars have never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, an incredible streak that has reached 21 seasons in a row.
Horn (17-13) had an opportunity to win the district title for the third consecutive year, but came up a little short in a 40-28 loss to Royse City on Tuesday, a result that dropped them to the third seed in the playoffs.
That sets up a tough bi-district opponent in Wylie (26-7), who shared the 9-6A championship with Sachse, with the two teams scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Forney High School.
While the Jaguars have featured their share of star power over the years, this year’s group has taken on much more of a committee approach.
Horn has had different players step up at various times, including senior forward Juliet Esomchukwu, senior guards Payton Perkins, Camden Harston and Camryn Reed, junior guard Sidney Minor and sophomore forward Kamaria Ford.
That group will try to slow down one of the top freshman in the area in guard Morgan Davis, as well as seniors Maddie Luna and Aiyana Ortega, juniors Payton Miller and Julie Dada and sophomores Micha Lovelace and Donnesia Skinner.
Sachse (24-9) extended its streak of playoff appearances to 12 in a row and earned a share of the district title for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
The Mustangs won the coin flip with Wylie to be the first seed in the playoffs and will square off with North Forney in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Monday at Pearce High School.
Sachse features one of the top players in the area with senior guard Crislyn Rose, who despite missing some time, has still averaged 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Charish Thompson, a 6-0 forward, has stepped up as the program’s next standout, leading the team with 14.0 points and 5.9 boards per game.
Junior guard Neenah George is a double-digit scorer and junior Londyn Oliphant has also come on strong after missing some time this season.
The Mustangs also have other players that can rise to the occasion at moments with senior Sydney Miller, junior Reese Hodge and sophomores Camille Logan and Danica Mendoza.
Rowlett’s road to the playoffs was not easy, but it made it back for the second straight season, and sixth in the last seven years, as the fourth seed out of 9-6A.
The Eagles draw 10-6A champion Royse City in the opening round, with their bi-district game slated for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wylie East High School.
Rowlett is another team that has relied on a scoring-by-committee approach, without the option of a go-to player, and it has worked.
Among the steady contributors have been seniors Makayla Johnson, the team’s leading scorer, Jayda Scaife and Ariviah Watts, juniors Lyndi Bryan and Favour Ifediora and sophomore Kristyn Galloway.
