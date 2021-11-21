Dallas Christian’s quest for another state championship is still on track.
The Chargers used a huge game from Jalil Brown and a big push in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-35 victory over Fort Worth Christian on Friday in a TAPPS Division II regional final game.
Dallas Christian improves to 10-1 on the season and advances to the state semifinals where it will take on Fort Worth Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The game featured some big momentum shifts on both sides.
The Chargers were in charge early on, as Brown, who rushed for 330 yards on the night, scored on touchdown runs of 55 and 2 yards to stake them to a quick 14-0 lead.
Fort Worth Christian got a spark from its defense when Luke Anderson scoped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but Dallas Christian seemed unphased, as Luke Carney threw a 37-yard scoring strike to Tripp Roberts and Max McAda returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 28-7.
But the Cardinals made a push toward the end of the first half. Trevor Andrews threw a 18-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Trimble, and following an interception, Andrews found Jordan Green for a 7-yard score to close the deficit to 28-21 at halftime.
That momentum carried over into the second half, as Fort Worth Christian got a short touchdown run from Andrews to tie it up at 28-28.
The Chargers tried to stem the tide, with Brown finding the end zone on a 16-yard run, but the Cardinals had an answer, with Bryce Bradley catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrews to knot it up again at 35-35 early in the fourth quarter.
Fortunately for Dallas Christian, the game finished the way it started, and the Chargers would reel off 28 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes to turn a tight game into a rout.
Luke Carney gave them the lead for good with a 1-yard touchdown run and Brown scored from two yards out to push it to 49-35.
Gabe Grubbs picked off a pass to set up Brown’s fourth touchdown run of the night, this one from 25 yards out, and the defense put the finishing touches on the night, as McAda had a 34-yard interception return for a score to provide the final margin.
