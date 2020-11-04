When the University Interscholastic League announced its realignment for 2020-2022, it created some changes in the landscape.
For local programs, it created a new bi-district match-up between the Garland ISD/Wylie group in 9-6A against another neighboring group with Mesquite ISD/Rockwall ISD and 10-6A.
That announcement feels like it was made an eternity ago with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting every facet of life.
But for area volleyball teams, they have done their best to persevere, and after Tuesday’s round of matches, the district certification date is just two weeks away.
Both district races should offer some compelling drama down the stretch.
The two heavyweights in 9-6A have already met twice. Sachse was able to rally from a set down to defeat Wylie in five games—15-10 in the fifth—in the first showdown, with the Pirates answering back in the rematch with a four-game victory.
The teams are tied at 10-1 heading into their final three matches and that seems unlikely to change seeing as neither has dropped a district set other than to each other.
The Mustangs, who are 14-1 overall, are stout up front with the likes of Shaliyah Rhoden, Kayla Grant, Macy Taylor, Elizabeth Woods, Sydney Ross and freshman Favor Anyanwu. They feature one of the top setters in the state in Claire Romo and one of the top defensive players in the area with Zoria Heard.
The Pirates (14-3) have no shortage of weapons themselves, led by Ana Heath, who not only averages 3.6 kills per set, but is also one of the team’s top setters. Izzy Jones fills a similar role, both in distributing the ball to teammates and as a hitter and Victoria Vo, Niki Perry and Niah Tucker are other strong all-aroudn players.
While those two teams are entrenched atop the standings, the real intrigue is in the middle, where five teams are battling for two spots.
Despite a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, Lakeview controls its own destiny with its 6-4 record.
The Patriots have five players averaging better than a kill per game with Myah Robinson, Payton Williams, Joya Graham, Kyla Riley and Lauryn Allen-Upshaw. Williams has recorded 104 blocks, Tayler Harris and Allen-Upshaw lead the defense and Ashley Ramos and Graham combine to average 5.6 assists per set.
The Patriots have a tough match against Sachse on Friday, but can make a decisive push with dates against Rowlett on Saturday and South Garland on Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-6) are part of a bunched-up group with North Garland (5-4), Garland (4-7) and Naaman Forest (3-7).
Rowlett had to miss two weeks due to a COVID-19 situation and has been trying to get caught up, which resulted in them playing four matches in a six-day stretch recently.
The Eagles have a similar stretch on the horizon and it could be the key to their playoff fortunes, as they meet last-place South Garland on Friday, Lakeview on Saturday and Garland on Tuesday.
While that race might come down to the final day of the regular season, the 10-6A playoff picture is more clear at this point.
Rockwall (10-0) has dropped only one set in district play and secured at least a share of the district title with its win over Skyline on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets have a trio of standout hitters who average better than 2.5 kills per game in Madison Goellner, Feyi Ogunlari and Kylie Nott. McKenzie Johnson, who tallies 5.5 digs per game, is one of the area’s top defensive players and senior Jaden Dougal is registering 10 assists per set.
Rockwall would figure to gets its toughest challenge on Friday against Rockwall-Heath, who is sitting in second place at 7-2.
Bre Kelley is averaging 3.7 kills per game and freshman Caroline Thomas leads the team in blocks. There is also experience in the back with Leah Green and at setter with Danyelle Prado.
Horn, meanwhile, made its biggest statement of the season on Tuesday, going on the road and picking up a 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14 victory over Tyler Legacy.
The Jaguars improve to 5-4 in district with the win and not only do they move to within one-half game of the Red Raiders (6-4), they also add to their cushion over the rest of the field and will secure a playoff berth with one win in their final three matches.
That should come in the next week, as Horn hosts North Mesquite on Friday and Skyline on Tuesday, having swept both teams in their first meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.