HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL PAYTON PERKINS

Payton Perkins and Horn are heading back to the playoffs and they still control their own destiny in the hunt for the 10-6A championship.

 Matt Welch, Staff Photo

This is the point in the season where basketball teams try to make a final run for district championships and playoff berths.

This year, some of those teams will be making that final push with tired legs.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments