With a little more than one week left in the regular season, Horn and Mesquite are in a battle for the final playoff berth out of 10-6A.
Despite a 4-0 loss to Rockwall on Tuesday, the Jaguars (5-6) currently hold a half-game lead over the Skeeters (4-6), who have a district bye this week.
Horn was unable to solve Yellowjackets starter Mac Rose, who allowed just one hit and struck out seven in a complete-game shutout.
Andrew Tellia had a pair of RBIs and Tate Sloan and Tyler Rollins each drove in runs to pace the Rockwall offense.
After getting edged by Skyline, 2-1, in the first game of their series last week, the Jaguars turned the tables last Thursday for a key 2-1 win.
It was looking like déjà vu when Horn trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but they were able to rally.
Juan Lopez doubled and Taj Gray singled to put runners on the corners with one out.
With one out, Diego Washington delivered the big blow with a two-run double to give them a 2-1 lead.
Though it remained tight, Fabian Escobedo made sure it would stand up, as he struck out five and scattered five hits to earn the win on the mound.
Rockwall-Heath remained undefeated, improving to 9-0 and wrapping up a share of the district title with a 7-1 win over Tyler Legacy.
Baylor Baumann was in control on the mound, striking out sixth and allowing just three hits and an unearned run as he went the distance.
Offensively for the Hawks, Jett Williams doubled, tripled and scored three runs and Caleb Hoover and Jonny Lowe each had a pair of RBIs.
North Mesquite notched a nice 11-1 win over Skyline on Tuesday.
The Stallions (2-7) spotted the Raiders a 1-0 lead and then took over from that point.
In the bottom of the third inning, Christian Hinkle and Long got things going with singles.
With one out, Nick Garcia tied it with a RB I single and Long stole home to give them the lead and Matthew Garcia singled home a run to make it 3-1.
They kept things going in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Mason Salas singled, Tyler Robinson walked and Hinkle had a base hit to load the bases.
Long drove in a run when he reached on an error Eric Pena had a RBI single and Nick Garcia plated another.
It was more of the same in the fifth, as Robinson and Hinkle singled and a run scored on an error.
Pena came through with a two-run triple and later in the frame, Salas singled home a run to put the run rule into effect.
North Mesquite got another big effort on the mound from Long, who struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in five innings.
On Friday, North Mesquite and Horn are both on the road to take on Skyline and Rockwall, respectively, Tyler Legacy is at home to meet Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite hosts Sunnyvale in a non-district affair.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.