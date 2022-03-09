The 10-6A girls soccer season quickly evolved into a two-team race between Horn and Rockwall.
The Yellowjackets had grabbed the early edge with a 1-0 victory in the first meeting, but that was the only blemish on the Jaguars’ district slate. Rockwall, meanwhile, also had a pair of ties, narrowing the gap and setting the stage for Tuesday’s rematch with the 10-6A championship on the line.
As expected, the match was once again a close, defensive-minded affair, and unfortunately for Horn, the end result was all too familiar.
Midway through the second half, the Jaguars were whistled for a foul in the box to set up a penalty kick and Rockwall’s Brinlee Wier delivered in the clutch for what proved to be the lone score of the night as the Yellowjackets once again claimed a 1-0 victory at Berry Stadium.
Rockwall (10-0-2, 32 points), who actually finished out its regular season on Tuesday, secures the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
Horn (9-2-0, 27) will be the second seed when the playoffs get underway in two weeks.
Rockwall-Heath (6-3-2, 20) wrapped up the third seed with a 11-0 win over Skyline (0-11-0, 0) on Monday.
Clara Whitten tallied four goals and an assist, Mia Bernard recorded a pair of goals and four assists, Berkley Sparks scored twice and set up three more, Allie Bazzell, Savannah Vice and Haylee Mills added goals and Reese White and Alex Williamson had assists.
North Mesquite (3-5-3, 12) will not be part of the playoff field, but the Stallions have been playing as well as anyone in the last couple of weeks.
They continued that strong play on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over rival Mesquite, getting goals from Amalia Lopez, Destiny Garcia and Amaya Abe.
The teams will take a few days off before completing the 10-6A season on Monday.
Horn heads East to take on Tyler Legacy, who rounds out the district playoff teams, North Mesquite hosts Skyline and Mesquite takes on Rockwall-Heath.
Rockwall had taken over first place in 10-6A on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Tyler Legacy, with Horn getting the night off with its district bye.
The Yellowjackets got goals from Lauren Piper, Katie Mees and Miranda Countryman, Madelyn Weir and Avery Shipman provided assists and Faith Graves and Layla Amaya teamed up on the shutout.
The loss by the Raiders allowed Rockwall-Heath to move up to third place with its hard-fought 4-3 win over North Mesquite.
Clara Whitten, Haylee Mills and Reagan Williams delivered goals, Whitten, Alexis Williamson, Berkley Sparks and Avery Rohmer set up scores and Maddie Mueller came up with several big saves in net.
The Stallions got a big night from Amalia Lopez, who tallied a hat trick, but fell one goal short as they were eliminated from playoff contention.
In the other game of the night, Mesquite took out some of its frustrations, earning its second district win with a 7-3 victory over Skyline.
While many district races are settled, there is still plenty on the line in the 10-6A boys soccer battle heading into the final day of the regular season.
North Mesquite, who had previously clinched a playoff berth, played rival Mesquite to a 2-2 draw.
The Stallions (5-3-3, 18) picked up one point, but they also fell back into fourth place behind Rockwall-Heath (6-3-2, 20).
The Hawks got a pair of goals from Drew Cooley, with assists from Blaise Richard, and Nael Shalabi posted the shutout in net in a 2-0 win over Skyline.
Tyler Legacy (8-2-1, 25), who had a bye on Tuesday, is the district champion and will be the top seed in the playoffs, but Rockwall made things interesting late in the season.
The Raiders were undefeated for much of the year, but two recent losses cracked the door.
The Yellowjackets (7-2-3, 24) closed the season strong, including a 2-0 shutout of Horn on Tuesday as they moved to within one point of Tyler Legacy.
Griffin Campbell tallied a goal and an assist, Omar Boutari scored and Andrew Corral added an assist.
The 10-6A season will conclude on Monday with North Mesquite hoping to build momentum for the playoffs, and perhaps improve its seeding, as it plays at Skyline.
Rockwall-Heath plays at Mesquite looking to solidify the third seed and Horn tries to end the season on a high note when it hosts Tyler Legacy.
North Mesquite’s late surge continued on Friday, as it moved into a tie for third place with Rockwall-Heath, and secured a playoff berth, with a 1-0 win over the Hawks.
It was a defensive battle, but Jonathan Zuniga scored off an assist from Josue Turrubiartes and the Stallions made that stand up until the end.
Tyler Legacy had not lost a game all season long until last week, but suffered its second setback in its last three matches with a 2-0 loss to Rockwall.
Griffin Campbell scored off an assist from Omar Boutari and Campbell then set up a score by David Beltran.
In the other match of the night, Skyline posted a 4-0 victory over Mesquite.
