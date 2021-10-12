With a majority of the district cross country meets taking place this week, last Thursday’s Dustin Rodriguez XC Run 2021 at Founder’s Park in Wylie offered a preview of sorts, with several local teams in action.
There were four different varsity divisions, and one of the local highlights was Sachse claiming the team championship in the Open Girls 5,000 Meter Run Finals.
The Mustangs total of 70 points was good enough to hold off Frisco Wakeland and Crandall, who tied for second place with a score of 75.
Sachse swept the top two spots, led by freshman Madeleine Herrera, who blazed to win in a time of 19:59.40, which was 34.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field.
Herrera was followed by Mustangs junior Anna Eischin, who took second by crossing in 20:34.10.
Senior Gracia Leonard gave Sachse a third top-10 finish as she was 10th, with two more freshmen also in its top five with Emma Katic, in 23rd and Ella Eischen in 53rd.
The Mustangs finished well-ahead of 9-6A mates Garland (202) and North Garland (263).
In the Elite Girls 5,000 Meter Run Finals, Mesquite, Rowlett and Poteet were all in action.
Austin Westlake (67) took the team title, with Wakeland finishing in second place with 72.
The Skeeters placed eighth with a score of 221, led by senior Jadyn Dangerfield, who was 18th with a mark of 20:13.30.
Mesquite also got top-50 finishes from junior Judith Lopez and junior Shelsie Soto Hernandez, while freshman Uryaha Brown and senior Nathalia Sanchez rounded out their top five.
Rowlett, who was 10th with 290 points, had a pair of top-50 finishes from sophomore Lyndi Bryan and sophomore Corey Huffman, with senior Dulce Martinez, sophomore Khloe Crawford and senior Kimberly Arroliga also scoring for the Eagles.
Poteet checked in at 11th place with 206, with a top five that included sophomore Mia Serrato, freshman Melanie Coronado, sophomore Aubrey Hughes, and freshmen Alyssa Montoya and Nylah Tarver.
On the boys side, Wylie sent a message that they are the team to beat by sweeping the Elite and Open Division titles in fields full of other 9-6A teams.
Led by individual champion senior Nathanael Berhane, the Pirates claimed three f the top five spots in the Elite race and their total of 36 was well ahead of runner-up Wakeland (72).
Rowlett (247) took 10th place as the other 9-6A field that fielded a full team in the Elite race.
The Eagles got a strong effort from senior Jeremiah Evans, who was 12th overall. Also scoring for Rowlett were sophomore Jacob Podowski, junior Josh Siple, sophomore Jesus Aguilera and senior Kohl Crawford.
There were also several 10-6A teams in the field with Rockwall (101) in fourth, Rockwall-Heath (160) in fifth, Tyler Legacy (192) in eighth and Mesquite (246) in ninth.
The Skeeters were paced by junior Kevin Garcia-Villa, who placed 32nd overall and senior Adrian Moreno was just behind him in 42nd. Senior Joenniel Sanchez, junior Ricardo Sanchez and sophomore Diego Barron rounded out Mesquite’s top five.
Though Horn did not field a full team in the Elite Division, it got two of the better individual performances.
Senior Alejandro Villalva had the second-best time of any 10-6A runner, as his mark of 16:05.80 was just behind Rockwall senior Tre Hudson (16:05.50).
The Jaguars also got a strong effort from senior Omari Sanifer, who was 14th overall.
Poteet (339) finished just behind 13-5A mate Royse City (277) in the team standings. Junior Braden Nevarez led the Pirates, followed by senior Connor Dickson, freshman Isaiah Rivera, junior Reuben Lopez and freshman Nolan Maldonado.
In the Boys Open Division, there were six 9-6A teams represented, with meet champion Wylie (72) leading a group that includes Sachse (164) in seventh, North Garland (205) in ninth, South Garland (236) in 10th, Naaman Forest (400) in 14th and Garland (419) in 15th.
South Garland senior Alex Espinosa took home the individual championship in a time of 16:58.40.
The Mustangs had one top-20 finish courtesy of senior Israel Garcia, who crossed in 10th place. Senior Lucas Carter was 25th, with junior Logan Fivash in 32nd, junior Joey Kellly in 40th and sophomore James Ali in 77th.
Horn (124) was fifth in the team standings and outpaced 10-6A rivals Rockwall-Heath (382) and Mesquite (384).
The Jaguars, whose two top runners competed in the Elite Division and were not available for this race, had three top-20 finishes. Freshman Adrian Hernandez landed in the top 10 by crossing ninth, followed by junior Eric Hernandez in 12th and senior Michael Serna in 16th. Senior Adrian Torres and senior Ryan Rutledge also pointed for Horn.
The Skeeters had a tightly-bunched group at the finish line, with senior Brandon Lee leading that pack. He was followed shortly by junior Victor Marin, sophomore Matthew Rayon, senior Sebastian Matamoros and senior Stetron Hill.
The District 9-6A meet is scheduled for Thursday morning back in Wylie. The 13-5A runners will hit the course Thursday morning at Myers Park in McKinney, with 10-6A taking the stage on Friday morning at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.