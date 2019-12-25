A handful of area football standouts were recently selected to all-state teams.
Sunnyvale had three players recognized on the Associated Press Sports Editors Class 4A all-state team.
Senior Devin Sterling was named to the first-team defense at linebacker. Sterling recorded 131 tackles, including 21 for loss, with four sacks, two quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. He also played an effective role in short-yardage situations on offense, with 38 carries for 209 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Sophomore kicker Jake Pecina was named to the first-team offense. Pecina converted on 62-of-67 extra points, and 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 50 and also had nine touchbacks.
Senior offensive lineman Sam Bartis was a second-team selection on offense, as he anchored a strong offensive line that paved the way for Sunnyvale to average 452.8 yards per game.
Poteet had a pair of players named the APSE Class 5A honorable mention list. Senior Jalen Hodo was recognized at defensive back after recording 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery, while senior Steven Fink was selected at punter.
Dallas Christian had five players named to the TAPPS Division II all-state team.
Junior TJ King was named to both the first-team offense and defense. King made the squad at running back after recording 137 carries for 967 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 14 catches for 187 yards and a pair of scores. He also threw a touchdown pass for good measure.
On the other side of the ball, King was recognized for his efforts at linebacker, where he recorded 84 tackles, with 13 for loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.
Senior Preston Johnson was a two-time selection, making it as a first-team kicker and second-team punter. Johnson had a good all-around season, converting 44-of-46 extra points, 4-of-6 field goals and averaging 37.8 yards per punt, with 10 of those being downed inside the 20.
Junior Parker Robertson was another two-way honoree, making second-team wide receiver and second-team defensive back. He caught 25 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns and he was also effective in the ground game, with 41 carries for 372 yards and five scores.
Robertson was also a force in the secondary, with 56 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Senior defensive lineman Tyler Winfree was voted to the second team after he recorded 46 tackles, 11 for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble, while senior offensive lineman Jack Platz was an honorable mention selection.
