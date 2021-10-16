This is the time of year when every game becomes more and more important as the playoffs quickly approach.
But no team is going to turn down the opportunity to have a game where they do not have to worry at the end and that was the case with Poteet, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian this week, who all rolled to lopsided wins.
Horn was engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Tyler Legacy, but the Raiders pulled away late to earn a key district victory of their own.
Poteet 44, Conrad 0
The Pirates had a bye last week, giving them nearly two weeks to digest their 77-3 loss to South Oak Cliff.
Poteet could not wait to wipe that sour taste from its mouth and it took out some frustrations on Conrad, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and cruising to a 44-0 victory at Loos Stadium.
The Pirates improve to 5-3 overall, but more importantly, their 4-1 mark in 6-5A Division II puts them squarely in line to secure a playoff berth.
Poteet needed just one play to take a lead it would not relinquish, as Jeremiah Batiste broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run just 15 seconds into the game.
The Pirates continued to pound Conrad on the ground, as Josh Hobbs found the end zone on runs of 5 and 1 yard and Joey Shaw adding a 6-yard touchdown run to take a 28-0 lead.
Shaw broke free for a 44-yard score in the second quarter and the Poteet defense, which was dominant all night, got into the act with a safety to make it 37-0 at halftime.
Poteet added to its advantage early in the third quarter on a short touchdown run by Caden Page to push it to 44-0 and they put it in cruise control from there.
Tyler Legacy 49, Horn 27
The Jaguars got off to a solid start and matched Tyler Legacy for two-and-a-half quarters, but the Raiders took control late to pull away for a 49-27 victory on Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Horn falls to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in 10-6A, with Tyler Legacy improving to 4-3 and 2-1.
The Jaguars drew first blood when Marquis Edwards scored on a 8-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Raiders answered early in the second when Bruce Bruckner hit Ja’Kaleb Turner on a 37-yard touchdown pass to tie and that set the tone for trading scores that would last for the next two quarters.
Horn regained the lead on a 14-yard touchdown run by Darrius White, but missed the extra point.
Tyler Legacy took its first lead when Aaron Sears busted free for a 74-yard run, but late in the half, Chris Dawn hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Edwards to give the Jaguars a 20-14 advantage at the break.
The Raiders surged back ahead when Bruckner found Jamarion Miller for a 31-yard score, but Horn came right back, with Edwards going back to Dawn on a 20-yard scoring strike to take a 27-21 lead.
Tyler Legacy then regained the advantage on a short touchdown run by Sears late in the third quarter, only this time, there would be no answer.
Miller scored on a 5-yard run and then caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Bruckner and Byrson Donnell tacked on a late 4-yard scoring run to provide the final 49-27 margin.
Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0
The Raiders dominated on both sides of the ball on Friday as they cruised to a 36-0 victory over Nevada Community to improve to 2-0 in 6-4A Division II.
Ridgon Yates threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Landry Laird to open the scoring and Zac Bartis had a 3-yard scoring run later in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead.
It stayed that way through halftime before Sunnyvale began to pull away.
Bartis bulled in from a yard out and the defense fittingly got into the act, as Charlie Christopher picked off a pass and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.
The special teams joined the party when a blocked punt went out of the back of the end zone and Matt Leavitt’s 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the finishing touches on the win.
Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0
The Chargers had no problems in their district opener, and they improved to 6-1 overall with a 64-0 rout of McKinney Christian on Friday.
Dallas Christian scored in a variety of ways.
Quarterback Luke Carney got it started, hitting Max McAda on a 38-yard scoring strike and then breaking free for a 35-yard touchdown run to open a 15-0 lead.
Tripp Roberts hauled in a 47-yard scoring pass from Carney to make it a three-score game in the first quarter and it only got worse for McKinney Christian in the second.
McAda had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown, Jalil Brown and Will Knuckles had scoring runs of 2 and 14 yards, respectively, and McAda’s big night continued, as he hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Carney to make it 50-0 at halftime.
The Chargers scaled back in the second half, but still found the end zone two more times, once on a 51-yard run by Brown and another when Franklin Michael added a 8-yard touchdown run.
