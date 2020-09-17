MESQUITE FOOTBALL
File Photo

Tonight

Mesquite vs. Lake Highlands

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

West Mesquite vs. North Mesquite

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Poteet at The Colony

7 p.m. at The Colony

Friday

Horn vs. Coppell

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

