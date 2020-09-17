Tonight
Mesquite vs. Lake Highlands
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
West Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Poteet at The Colony
7 p.m. at The Colony
Friday
Horn vs. Coppell
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Tonight
Mesquite vs. Lake Highlands
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
West Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Poteet at The Colony
7 p.m. at The Colony
Friday
Horn vs. Coppell
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.