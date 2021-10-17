9-6A Football
Standings
Garland 4-0 7-0
Sachse 3-1 4-3
Naaman Forest 3-1 3-1
Rowlett 2-2 2-5
Wylie 2-2 2-5
North Garland 1-3 4-3
Lakeview 1-3 4-3
South Garland 0-4 0-7
Friday’s Results
Rowlett 24, North Garland 7
Lakeview 60, South Garland 20
Thursday’s Results
Garland 54, Sachse 41
Naaman Forest 42, Wylie 21
Thursday’s Games
Naaman Forest at Rowlett
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Friday’s Games
North Garland at Garland
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Lakeview at Wylie
7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Sachse at South Garland
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall-Heath 3-0 6-1
Rockwall 3-1 6-2
Mesquite 3-1 5-3
Tyler Legacy 2-1 4-3
Horn 1-3 1-6
North Mesquite 0-3 1-6
Skyline 0-3 0-7
Saturday’s Results
Rockwall , Skyline
Friday’s Results
Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13
Tyler Legacy 48, Horn 27
Rockwall-Heath, bye
Thursday’s Games
Horn at Skyline
7 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex
Friday’s Games
Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy
7 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Rockwall, bye
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
Highland Park 3-0 6-1
Tyler 3-0 5-2
Longview 3-1 6-2
McKinney North 2-2 3-5
Sherman 1-2 3-4
West Mesquite 0-3 2-5
Wylie East 0-4 2-5
Friday’s Results
Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24
Tyler 48, Wylie East 10
Longview 56, Sherman 14
West Mesquite, bye
Thursday’s Games
West Mesquite at Wylie East
7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Friday’s Games
McKinney North at Sherman
7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium
Tyler at Highland Park
7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
Longview, bye
District 6-5A Division II Football
Standings
South Oak Cliff 5-0 6-1
Kimball 5-0 5-1
Poteet 4-1 5-3
Seagoville 3-3 5-3
Hillcrest 3-2 5-2
Spruce 2-4 3-5
Adamson 1-4 1-6
Conrad 1-5 2-6
Thomas Jefferson 0-5 0-7
Thursday’s Results
Poteet 44, Conrad 0
Hillcrest 63, Adamson 0
Kimball 54, Spruce 6
South Oak Cliff 62, Seagoville 14
Thomas Jefferson, bye
Thursday’s Games
Kimball at Hillcrest
7 p.m. at Franklin Field
Friday’s Games
Seagoville at Poteet
7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Thomas Jefferson at Spruce
7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Adamson at South Oak Cliff
7:30 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex
