MESQUITE VS NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL
Devin Hasson dhasson@starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Football

Standings

Garland      4-0    7-0

Sachse        3-1    4-3

Naaman Forest     3-1    3-1

Rowlett       2-2    2-5

Wylie 2-2    2-5

North Garland      1-3    4-3

Lakeview    1-3    4-3

South Garland      0-4    0-7

Friday’s Results

Rowlett 24, North Garland 7

Lakeview 60, South Garland 20

Thursday’s Results

Garland 54, Sachse 41

Naaman Forest 42, Wylie 21

Thursday’s Games

Naaman Forest at Rowlett

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Friday’s Games

North Garland at Garland

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

Lakeview at Wylie

7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

Sachse at South Garland

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall-Heath   3-0    6-1

Rockwall    3-1    6-2

Mesquite     3-1    5-3

Tyler Legacy        2-1    4-3

Horn 1-3    1-6

North Mesquite    0-3    1-6

Skyline       0-3    0-7

Saturday’s Results

Rockwall , Skyline

Friday’s Results

Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13

Tyler Legacy 48, Horn 27

Rockwall-Heath, bye

Thursday’s Games

Horn at Skyline

7 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex

Friday’s Games

Rockwall-Heath at Mesquite

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy

7 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Rockwall, bye

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

Highland Park      3-0    6-1

Tyler 3-0    5-2

Longview    3-1    6-2

McKinney North  2-2    3-5

Sherman     1-2    3-4

West Mesquite     0-3    2-5

Wylie East  0-4    2-5

Friday’s Results

Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

Tyler 48, Wylie East 10

Longview 56, Sherman 14

West Mesquite, bye

Thursday’s Games

West Mesquite at Wylie East

7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

Friday’s Games

McKinney North at Sherman

7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

Tyler at Highland Park

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Longview, bye

District 6-5A Division II Football

Standings

South Oak Cliff    5-0    6-1

Kimball       5-0    5-1

Poteet         4-1    5-3

Seagoville   3-3    5-3

Hillcrest      3-2    5-2

Spruce        2-4    3-5

Adamson    1-4    1-6

Conrad       1-5    2-6

Thomas Jefferson 0-5    0-7

Thursday’s Results

Poteet 44, Conrad 0

Hillcrest 63, Adamson 0

Kimball 54, Spruce 6

South Oak Cliff 62, Seagoville 14

Thomas Jefferson, bye

Thursday’s Games

Kimball at Hillcrest

7 p.m. at Franklin Field

Friday’s Games

Seagoville at Poteet

7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Thomas Jefferson at Spruce

7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Adamson at South Oak Cliff

7:30 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments