9-6A Football
Standings
Garland 2-0 5-0
Sachse 2-0 3-2
Naaman Forest 1-1 1-1
Rowlett 1-1 1-4
North Garland 1-1 4-1
Wylie 1-1 1-4
Lakeview 0-2 3-2
South Garland 0-2 0-5
Friday’s Results
Sachse 65, Rowlett 28
Garland 56, Naaman Forest 29
Thursday’s Results
Wylie 63, South Garland 0
North Garland 14, Lakeview 0 (forfeit)
Thursday’s Games
Lakeview at Garland
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Wylie at Rowlett
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Friday’s Games
Sachse at North Garland
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Naaman Forest at South Garland
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall-Heath 1-0 4-1
Mesquite 1-0 3-2
Horn 1-0 1-3
Tyler Legacy 0-0 2-2
Rockwall 0-1 3-2
North Mesquite 0-1 1-4
Skyline 0-1 0-5
Friday’s Results
Horn 25, North Mesquite 6
Mesquite 16, Skyline 6
Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71
Tyler Legacy, bye
Friday’s Games
Rockwall-Heath at Horn
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Mesquite at Rockwall
7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Tyler Legacy at Skyline
7:30 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex
North Mesquite, bye
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
Longview 1-0 4-1
Sherman 1-0 3-2
Tyler 1-0 3-2
Highland Park 0-0 3-1
Wylie East 0-1 2-2
West Mesquite 0-1 2-3
McKinney North 0-1 1-4
Friday’s Results
Tyler 35, McKinney North 18
Sherman 38, Wylie East 17
Thursday’s Results
Longview 56, West Mesquite 28
Highland Park, bye
Thursday’s Games
West Mesquite at McKinney North
7 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium
Friday’s Games
Highland Park at Sherman
7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium
Wylie East at Longview
7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium
Tyler, bye
District 6-5A Division II Football
Standings
Poteet 3-0 4-2
Kimball 3-0 3-1
South Oak Cliff 2-0 3-1
Seagoville 2-1 4-1
Conrad 1-2 2-3
Spruce 1-2 2-3
Hillcrest 0-2 2-2
Adamson 0-2 0-4
Thomas Jefferson 0-3 0-5
Friday’s Results
Poteet 35, Hillcrest 28
Kimball 44, Adamson 0
Seagoville 53, Thomas Jefferson 0
Spruce 26, Conrad 6
South Oak Cliff, bye
Friday’s Games
South Oak Cliff at Poteet
7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Hillcrest at Conrad
7:30 p.m. at Conrad Stadium
Spruce at Seagoville
7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Thomas Jefferson at Adamson
7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium
Kimball, bye
