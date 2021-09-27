MESQUITE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

9-6A Football

Standings

Garland      2-0    5-0

Sachse        2-0    3-2

Naaman Forest     1-1    1-1

Rowlett       1-1    1-4

North Garland      1-1    4-1

Wylie 1-1    1-4

Lakeview    0-2    3-2

South Garland      0-2    0-5

Friday’s Results

Sachse 65, Rowlett 28

Garland 56, Naaman Forest 29

Thursday’s Results

Wylie 63, South Garland 0

North Garland 14, Lakeview 0 (forfeit)

Thursday’s Games

Lakeview at Garland

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

Wylie at Rowlett

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Friday’s Games

Sachse at North Garland

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

Naaman Forest at South Garland

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall-Heath   1-0    4-1

Mesquite     1-0    3-2

Horn 1-0    1-3

Tyler Legacy        0-0    2-2

Rockwall    0-1    3-2

North Mesquite    0-1    1-4

Skyline       0-1    0-5

Friday’s Results

Horn 25, North Mesquite 6

Mesquite 16, Skyline 6

Rockwall-Heath 79, Rockwall 71

Tyler Legacy, bye

Friday’s Games

Rockwall-Heath at Horn

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Mesquite at Rockwall

7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Tyler Legacy at Skyline

7:30 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex

North Mesquite, bye

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

Longview    1-0    4-1

Sherman     1-0    3-2

Tyler 1-0    3-2

Highland Park      0-0    3-1

Wylie East  0-1    2-2

West Mesquite     0-1    2-3

McKinney North  0-1    1-4

Friday’s Results

Tyler 35, McKinney North 18

Sherman 38, Wylie East 17

Thursday’s Results

Longview 56, West Mesquite 28

Highland Park, bye

Thursday’s Games

West Mesquite at McKinney North

7 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium

Friday’s Games

Highland Park at Sherman

7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

Wylie East at Longview

7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium

Tyler, bye

District 6-5A Division II Football

Standings

Poteet         3-0    4-2

Kimball       3-0    3-1

South Oak Cliff    2-0    3-1

Seagoville   2-1    4-1

Conrad       1-2    2-3

Spruce        1-2    2-3

Hillcrest      0-2    2-2

Adamson    0-2    0-4

Thomas Jefferson 0-3    0-5

Friday’s Results

Poteet 35, Hillcrest 28

Kimball 44, Adamson 0

Seagoville 53, Thomas Jefferson 0

Spruce 26, Conrad 6

South Oak Cliff, bye

Friday’s Games

South Oak Cliff at Poteet

7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Hillcrest at Conrad

7:30 p.m. at Conrad Stadium

Spruce at Seagoville

7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Thomas Jefferson at Adamson

7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium

Kimball, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

