9-6A Football

Standings

Garland      3-0    6-0

Sachse        3-0    4-2

Wylie 2-1    2-4

Naaman Forest     2-1    2-1

North Garland      1-2    4-2

Rowlett       1-2    1-5

Lakeview    0-3    3-3

South Garland      0-3    0-6

Friday’s Results

Sachse 42, North Garland 34

Naaman Forest 61, South Garland 27

Thursday’s Results

Wylie 31, Rowlett 13

Garland 41, Lakeview 7

Thursday’s Games

District bye

Friday’s Games

District bye

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall-Heath   2-0    5-1

Tyler Legacy        1-0    3-2

Rockwall    1-1    4-2

Mesquite     1-1    3-3

Horn 1-1    1-4

North Mesquite    0-1    1-4

Skyline       0-2    0-6

Friday’s Results

Rockwall 25, Mesquite 22

Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 3

Tyler Legacy 42, Skyline 7

North Mesquite, bye

Friday’s Games

Horn at Mesquite

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

North Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath

7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy

7 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Skyline, bye

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

Longview    2-0    5-1

Highland Park      1-0    4-1

Tyler 1-0    3-2

Sherman     1-1    3-3

McKinney North  1-1    2-4

Wylie East  0-2    2-3

West Mesquite     0-2    2-4

Friday’s Results

Longview 56, Wylie East 0

Thursday’s Results

West Mesquite 45, McKinney North 38

Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

Tyler, bye

Friday’s Games

Tyler at West Mesquite

7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

McKinney North at Wylie East

7:30 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

Longview at Highland Park

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Sherman, bye

District 6-5A Division II Football

Standings

South Oak Cliff    3-0    4-1

Kimball       3-0    3-1

Seagoville   3-1    5-1

Poteet         3-1    4-3

Hillcrest      1-2    3-2

Adamson    1-2    1-4

Conrad       1-3    2-4

Spruce        1-3    2-4

Thomas Jefferson 0-4    0-6

Friday’s Results

South Oak Cliff 77, Poteet 3

Adamson 35, Thomas Jefferson 6

Seagoville 21, Spruce 13

Hillcrest 34, Conrad 0

Kimball, bye

Thursday’s Games

Conrad at South Oak Cliff

7 p.m. at Kincaide Stadum

Friday’s Games

Seagoville at Hillcrest

7:30 p.m. at Franklin Field

Adamson at Spruce

7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Kimball at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex

Poteet, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

