9-6A Football
Standings
Garland 3-0 6-0
Sachse 3-0 4-2
Wylie 2-1 2-4
Naaman Forest 2-1 2-1
North Garland 1-2 4-2
Rowlett 1-2 1-5
Lakeview 0-3 3-3
South Garland 0-3 0-6
Friday’s Results
Sachse 42, North Garland 34
Naaman Forest 61, South Garland 27
Thursday’s Results
Wylie 31, Rowlett 13
Garland 41, Lakeview 7
Thursday’s Games
District bye
Friday’s Games
District bye
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall-Heath 2-0 5-1
Tyler Legacy 1-0 3-2
Rockwall 1-1 4-2
Mesquite 1-1 3-3
Horn 1-1 1-4
North Mesquite 0-1 1-4
Skyline 0-2 0-6
Friday’s Results
Rockwall 25, Mesquite 22
Rockwall-Heath 45, Horn 3
Tyler Legacy 42, Skyline 7
North Mesquite, bye
Friday’s Games
Horn at Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
North Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath
7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy
7 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Skyline, bye
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
Longview 2-0 5-1
Highland Park 1-0 4-1
Tyler 1-0 3-2
Sherman 1-1 3-3
McKinney North 1-1 2-4
Wylie East 0-2 2-3
West Mesquite 0-2 2-4
Friday’s Results
Longview 56, Wylie East 0
Thursday’s Results
West Mesquite 45, McKinney North 38
Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
Tyler, bye
Friday’s Games
Tyler at West Mesquite
7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
McKinney North at Wylie East
7:30 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Longview at Highland Park
7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
Sherman, bye
District 6-5A Division II Football
Standings
South Oak Cliff 3-0 4-1
Kimball 3-0 3-1
Seagoville 3-1 5-1
Poteet 3-1 4-3
Hillcrest 1-2 3-2
Adamson 1-2 1-4
Conrad 1-3 2-4
Spruce 1-3 2-4
Thomas Jefferson 0-4 0-6
Friday’s Results
South Oak Cliff 77, Poteet 3
Adamson 35, Thomas Jefferson 6
Seagoville 21, Spruce 13
Hillcrest 34, Conrad 0
Kimball, bye
Thursday’s Games
Conrad at South Oak Cliff
7 p.m. at Kincaide Stadum
Friday’s Games
Seagoville at Hillcrest
7:30 p.m. at Franklin Field
Adamson at Spruce
7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Kimball at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex
Poteet, bye
