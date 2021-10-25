POTEET FOOTBALL

Poteet improved to 5-1 in district play with a 41-16 victory over Seagoville on Friday.

 Photo Courtesy of Chris McGathey

10-6A Football

Standings

x-Rockwall-Heath          4-0    7-1

x-Rockwall 3-1    6-2

x-Tyler Legacy     3-1    5-3

x-Mesquite  3-2    5-4

Horn 2-3    2-6

North Mesquite    0-4    1-7

Skyline       0-4    0-8

x-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Results

Horn 28, Skyline 27

Friday’s Results

Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21

Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20

Rockwall, bye

Friday’s Games

Rockwall at Horn

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Skyline at North Mesquite

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath

7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Mesquite, bye

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

x-Highland Park   4-0    7-1

x-Tyler        3-1    5-3

x-Longview 3-1    6-2

x-McKinney North        3-2    4-5

Sherman     1-3    3-5

Wylie East  1-4    3-5

West Mesquite     0-4    2-6

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched district title

Thursday’s Results

Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8

Friday’s Results

Highland Park 42, Tyler 14

McKinney North 50, Sherman 28

Longview, bye

Thursday’s Games

Longview at McKinney North

7 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium

Friday’s Games

Highland Park at West Mesquite

7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Sherman at Tyler

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Wylie East, bye

District 6-5A Division II Football

Standings

x-South Oak Cliff 6-0    7-1

x-Kimball   6-0    6-1

x-Poteet      5-1    6-3

Hillcrest      3-3    5-3

Seagoville   3-4    5-4

Spruce        3-4    4-5

Adamson    1-5    1-7

Conrad       1-5    2-6

Thomas Jefferson 0-6    0-8

x-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Results

Kimball 26, Hillcrest 24

Friday’s Results

Poteet 41, Seagoville 16

South Oak Cliff 63, Adamson 0

Spruce 57, Thomas Jefferson 0

Conrad, bye

Friday’s Games

Poteet at Adamson

7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Hillcrest at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex

South Oak Cliff at Kimball

7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium

Seagoville at Conrad

7:30 p.m. at Franklin Field

Spruce, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

