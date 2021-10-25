10-6A Football
Standings
x-Rockwall-Heath 4-0 7-1
x-Rockwall 3-1 6-2
x-Tyler Legacy 3-1 5-3
x-Mesquite 3-2 5-4
Horn 2-3 2-6
North Mesquite 0-4 1-7
Skyline 0-4 0-8
x-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Results
Horn 28, Skyline 27
Friday’s Results
Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21
Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20
Rockwall, bye
Friday’s Games
Rockwall at Horn
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Skyline at North Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath
7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Mesquite, bye
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
x-Highland Park 4-0 7-1
x-Tyler 3-1 5-3
x-Longview 3-1 6-2
x-McKinney North 3-2 4-5
Sherman 1-3 3-5
Wylie East 1-4 3-5
West Mesquite 0-4 2-6
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched district title
Thursday’s Results
Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8
Friday’s Results
Highland Park 42, Tyler 14
McKinney North 50, Sherman 28
Longview, bye
Thursday’s Games
Longview at McKinney North
7 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium
Friday’s Games
Highland Park at West Mesquite
7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Sherman at Tyler
7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Wylie East, bye
District 6-5A Division II Football
Standings
x-South Oak Cliff 6-0 7-1
x-Kimball 6-0 6-1
x-Poteet 5-1 6-3
Hillcrest 3-3 5-3
Seagoville 3-4 5-4
Spruce 3-4 4-5
Adamson 1-5 1-7
Conrad 1-5 2-6
Thomas Jefferson 0-6 0-8
x-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Results
Kimball 26, Hillcrest 24
Friday’s Results
Poteet 41, Seagoville 16
South Oak Cliff 63, Adamson 0
Spruce 57, Thomas Jefferson 0
Conrad, bye
Friday’s Games
Poteet at Adamson
7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Hillcrest at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex
South Oak Cliff at Kimball
7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium
Seagoville at Conrad
7:30 p.m. at Franklin Field
Spruce, bye
