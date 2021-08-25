One of the most anticipated times of the year has arrived with the start of the 2021 high school football season this week.
Although there are still concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is more optimism than a year ago at this time, when the start of the season was delayed for one month.
Here is a look at some of the Week 1 matchups.
Who: Lake Highlands at Poteet
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium
2020 Records: Poteet—7-4; Lake Highlands—10-1
Last Meeting: Lake Highlands 49, Poteet 20 (2020)
The Pirates begin their pursuit of their 10th consecutive playoff berth with a tough challenge against a Lake Highlands team that is not only in a higher classification in 6A, but is also coming off a 10-1 season.
This will be a new-look Poteet team, which returns only eight starters and will be breaking in several new players in key roles, including at quarterback, where senior Caden Page is expected to get the first look.
The defense has similar questions, although linebacker Miles Garner returning is a plus.
Because the Pirates play in the nine-team 6-5A Division 2, there are only two non-district games, meaning answering questions during these opening weeks is just as important as wins and losses.
The Wildcats will present a good challenge as they return 12 starters to a team that posted an undefeated regular season a year ago.
Lake Highlands graduated 7-6A most valuable player Mitch Coulson, but expect senior Caden Dotson, who did get plenty of snaps, to take over full-time duties.
The focal point will continue to be senior running back Noelle Whitehead, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns and first-team wide receiver Will Hutton is also back in the mix.
The defense has five starters back, including defensive newcomer of the year linebacker Drew Dubuclet and first-team defensive back Ladavion Osborn.
Who: North Mesquite at Richardson
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Eagle-Mustang Stadium
2020 Records: North Mesquite—2-8; Richardson—5-6
Last Meeting: Richardson 22, North Mesquite 6 (2020)
The Stallions begin their pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2015 after a 2-8 campaign a year ago.
North Mesquite has a budding star in junior Cordale Russell, last year’s 10-6A offensive newcomer of the year, and look for them to try to incorporate Russell in a number of different ways.
Head coach Tim Seder’s son, Luke, who is a sophomore, could get the call at quarterback and the Stallions also return a solid running back in senior Kobie Norman.
The strength of the North Mesquite defense will be up front with senior tackle Davion Carter and senior end Tristan Layson.
The Eagles are feeling good after making the playoffs for the first time since 2012, but they have just seven starters back in the fold.
Richardson will be breaking in a new quarterback and running back, but they do return leading receiver DeAundre Johnson, who had 22 catches for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
The Eagles will also look for players to step up on defense after graduating three first-team all-district performers.
Who: Denton Braswell at Horn
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: E.H. Hanby Stadium
2020 Records: Horn—3-7; Denton Braswell—5-5
First Meeting
The Jaguars set a Mesquite ISD record with 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 2008-2018, but are coming off back-to-back 3-7 campaigns.
However, with 14 returning starters, Horn is eyeing a return to the postseason.
The Jaguars have the potential to be one of the more high-powered offenses in the area.
Senior quarterback Darrius White threw for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 746 yards and eight scores.
While they are looking for a new featured back, there is plenty of talent on the outside for White to throw to with Chris Dawn (27-527, 3 TDs), Marquise Edwards (21-248) and Xavier Brown (23-487, 6 TDs).
The defense has a few more questions, but does have a couple of staples in all-district senior linebacker Tarance Jackson and all-district junior D.J. Coleman.
Braswell is one of the youngest programs in the area, having started in 2016 an it has made one playoff appearance two years ago.
The Bengals went 5-5 last season and return nine starters from that squad.
Only three of those are on the offensive side of the ball, where they must replace their quarterback, top three running back and top four wide receivers who accounted for more than 4,000 yards of offense a year ago.
Braswell graduated its only two all-district performers on the defensive side of the ball, but it does have six starters back and that will be key as a young offense develops.
Who: Waco at West Mesquite
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium
2020 Records: West Mesquite—1-9; Waco—1-6
Last Meeting: Waco 32, West Mesquite 23
The Wranglers won just one game a year ago, but they might not be as far away as the record says, as four of those losses were by single digits.
West Mesquite’s offense could be ready to come of age, as junior quarterback Craig Dale flashed his potential and he has a number of good targets in seniors Devin Duncan and T.J. Tuner and junior Javion Jackson.
The Wranglers are looking for players to step up in the backfield, but they will have a good line to run behind with Trevion Mitchell, Nick Singleton and Donovan Hawthorne.
West Mesquite should be good in the trenches on the defensive side, as well, with Mitchell, Willie Williams and J.D. Cotton.
The Lions played only seven games last season due to COVID-related issues and then had the misfortune to play in a brutal district with Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill.
Waco has a new head coach in Linden Heldt, who will try to lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and Heldt has nine returning starters to work with.
The Lions have a first-team all-district performer at wide receiver in senior Braylon Martinez, but they have questions at the other skill positions.
Who: Mesquite at Flower Mound
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Neil E. Wilson Stadium
2020 Records: Mesquite—2-7; Flower Mound—4-6
First Meeting
The Skeeters are just two years removed from a 8-4 season and will have a new leader at the helm with the departure of Jeff Fleener and the arrival of DeMarcus Harris, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill.
Harris inherits a team that won just two games last season, but there is talent with 15 returning starters.
That includes first-team all-district quarterback Chance Edwards, who threw for 1,608 yards and 18 touchdowns and is also a capable runner.
There is talent around Edwards, as well, with wide receivers Jamarion Woods, Gervin McCarthy and Justin White, tight end Braelyn Dillard and running back Anthony Roberts.
There is talent on the defensive side of the ball, as well, with the likes of linemen Marlon Thompson-Leatch and Cornelius Darden and defensive backs Josh Williams and Quinton Evans.
The Jaguars fell short of the playoffs last season, but have 11 starters back in the mix.
That group includes senior quarterback Nick Evers, a first-team all-district pick and Division I prospect who threw for more than 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
Several of Evers’ favorite targets are back with senior Parker Clark (44-690), senior Cade Edlein (30-383) and junior Walker Mulkey (28-328).
Flower Mound will hope for an improved ground game and junior Peyton Porter showed promise at running back last season.
While the Jaguars should be able to put points on the scoreboard, the key to their success will be what happens on the other side of the ball, where they return only four starters.
Who: Gunter at Sunnyvale
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Tiger Stadium
2020 Records: Sunnyvale—6-5; Gunter—13-2
The Raiders might be playing a team in a lower classification, but make no mistake about it, the Tigers will offer a tough challenge after going 13-2 and advancing to the 3A Division II state semifinals a year ago.
Sunnyvale has built quite the pedigree of its own, compiling a 67-16 record during its run of seven consecutive playoff appearances.
The Raiders return 10 starters, but there are some questions, particularly on offense at quarterback and running back.
Junior quarterback Ridgon Yates did get some snaps last season and they have a pair of solid options on the outside in Joey Bruszer, who had 24 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns, and Landry Laird, who had 12 receptions for 204 yards and a pair of scores.
The defense should be solid, particularly up front with linemen Diyan Pun, Brent Winfree and Christian Key.
Gunter has state championship on its mind with 16 starters back from last year’s team.
That includes district most valuable player senior quarterback Hudson Graham, who threw for 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 654 yards and 14 scores.
The Tigers feature the two-headed rushing combination of juniors Ethan Sloan and Ashton Bennett, who combined for 1,778 yards and 26 touchdowns. Senior Cole Lemons caught 50 passes for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns and Sloan also had 41 grabs for 650 yards.
Gunter also has weapons on the other side of the ball with defensive newcomer of the year Mason Peacock and all-district performers in linemen Lane Dophied, linebackers Saul Rodriguez, Kaden Rigsby and Sloan and Cooper Wade and Lemons in the secondary.
Who: Bishop Lynch at Dallas Christian
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Charger Stadium
2020 Records: Dallas Christian—9-1; Bishop Lynch—0-6
The Chargers made another run at the program’s ninth state championship last season, but saw an all-too-familiar ending, as they fell, 26-20, to Austin Regents in the title game.
If Dallas Christian is going to make another run, it will do so with some new faces, as it returns only five starters.
There are some familiar faces for local fans in a couple of transfers, as senior quarterback Max McAda arrives after a successful run at Sunnyvale and senior running back Jalil Brown enters after being a standout at South Garland.
Gabriel Grubbs is the team’s leading returning receiver and is also one of the best defensive players, and Heath Flanagan, Tripp Roberts, Tyler Williams and T.J. Lucas are other players to watch on the defensive side.
The Friars are coming off a winless campaign, but they also only played six games and they play in a brutally tough district.
If Bishop Lynch is going to get things turned around, it will also do so with new faces, with only five returning starters.
Only two of those are on offense, but they have a good one in senior running back Isaiah Schmidtke.
It is a similar story on defense, where they will hope others emerge around senior linebacker Beau Renteria, who was an all-district honorable mention pick a year ago.
