Poteet graduate DeAndre McNeal is headed back to Dallas to continue his college football career at Southern Methodist University.
McNeal has had quite the journey since graduating in 2015 as one of the top prospects in the state.
The four-star signed with the University of Texas alongside Pirate teammate Malik Jefferson, who is now in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.
McNeal transferred from Texas after his freshman year and enrolled at Fullerton College in California. He made an impact during his season out west and transferred to Florida Atlantic University in 2017.
McNeal caught 23 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown two years ago, but injuries hurt him last year and he had just one catch. After the season ended, he made the decision to finish his collegiate career shifting to defense for the Mustangs.
“I’m beyond honored and privileged to announce that I will be attending SMU for my last and final semester of my college football career and continuing on to receive my masters at the end of the year,” McNeal posted on Twitter. “I want to thank SMU football staff for hearing my story in January and granting me the opportunity to continue taking steps towards my dream. I’m honored to say I’ll end my college career back at home in Texas at Southern Methodist University.”
