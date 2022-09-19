During the more than 50 years that North Mesquite has been playing football, it boasts some of the most dominant seasons, and runs, of any MISD program.
But times have been a little tougher recently.
Since 2007, the Stallions have made just one trip to the playoffs, and that came back in 2015.
But with a drop down in classification that they believe will help level the playing field, and some early promise, North Mesquite is hoping this is the start of getting back to being a perennial contender.
Seder is one of the reasons for that optimism.
As a sophomore last season, he was voted as the 10-6A offensive newcomer of the year, as he completed 85-of-178 passes for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns and added a pair of scores on the ground.
As the Stallions headed into the start of 7-5A Division I play last week, Seder had picked up where he left off in non-district action.
Prior to Friday, he completed 43-of-73 passes for 726 yards and seven touchdowns, and had also been effective on the ground, rushing 32 times for 149 yards and a pair of scores.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Seder talks about the strides he and the team have made thus far, what it is like playing for his father, Tim, who is the head coach, and the team’s expectations for the rest of the season.
SLM: How do you feel the team has played during the first part of the season?
LS: I feel like the team has come a long way from last year, but there is still more work to be done.
SLM: How much more comfortable do you feel in your second season as a varsity starting quarterback?
LS: I have a better understanding of the game and our offense. I have more confidence in my style of play.
SLM: What are the main areas of your game that you have worked to improve?
LS: I would say becoming a threat in the running game, having a quick release so teams have to account for multiple things.
SLM: As a quarterback, you are in a position of leadership. How would you describe yourself as a leader?
LS: I would describe my leadership as the stronghold of the team keeping everyone in line.
SLM: Have you played other sports in addition to football?
LS: I played basketball and baseball when I was younger. Right now I’m keeping a focus on the craft of playing quarterback.
SLM: Who have been some of your biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
LS: Some of the biggest influences would be my dad just because the knowledge he has of the game just raises my football IQ.
SLM: What is it like to play for your father as the head coach?
LS: There are definitely pros and cons, but it is fun to have that type of relationship with your head football coach.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations have you and the team set for this season?
LS: Some goals I’ve set for the season for this team is to be able to compete with the best and come out with a victory.
