With a playoff berth in hand, Mesquite was hoping to build momentum for the postseason during the final week of the regular season, but Tyler Legacy had other ideas.
The Skeeters dropped their 10-6A finale on Friday with a 4-1 loss to the Raiders.
Mesquite allowed only eight runs in the two-game series, but was unable to solve the Tyler Legacy pitching staff.
On Friday, Lucas Grundy allowed only one run and two hits in five innings, with Preston Newberry coming on in relief, striking out three in the final two frames.
The Raiders pushed across three runs in the top of the third inning. Tyler Prieset singled and Cooper Hill and Dakota McCaskill walked to load the bases. Landon Brown forced in a run when he drew a free pass, Luke Davis had a RBI single and George Rippy added a sacrifice fly.
After the Skeeters got on the board, the Raiders matched it, as Rippy singled and came around to score on a base hit by Preston Newberry.
Addison Patton came on in relief for Mesquite with 3.2 strong innings, but they were unable to stage a late rally.
Rockwall-Heath completed an undefeated run to the 10-6A championship with a 4-0 win over Skyline.
Jonny Lowe struck out four and did not allow a hit in four innings and Cade Sharp, Andrew Daniels and Reagan Farqharson came on in relief to finish off the shutout.
The Hawks got all the offense they would need in the first two innings.
In the bottom of the first, Alex Stowers walked and scored on a base hit by Lowe. After a single by Brady Ladusau, Collin Adams followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0.
Rockwall-Heath went back to work in the bottom of the second, as Drew Smith singled, Stowers drove him in with a base hit and Caleb Hoover had a RBI double to push the lead to 4-0 and that is the way it would end.
Rockwall (9-3) secured the second seed in the playoffs with a 7-1 win over North Mesquite on Friday.
Cade Crossland and Mac Rose each logged three innings on the mound, with Andrew Tellia coming on for the final three outs as they combined on a two-hitter.
The Yellowjackets struck first in the second inning, as Tyler Rollins doubled and scored on a base hit by Hunter Holt. They extended their advantage in the third, as Pearson Riebock and Tellia had RBI singles and Rose added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
The Stallions got on the board in the fifth, as Nick Garcia singled and scored on a base hit by Jeremiah Martinez.
Rockwall added some late insurance, as Rollins and Holt singled and Tate Sloan followed with a two-run triple in the sixth and Brayden Randle tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.
The top four teams now turn their attention to the playoffs and their bi-district match-ups with 9-6A.
Mesquite draws Naaman Forest, who split the district championship with Wylie, but earned the top seed with a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
The teams will meet in the opener of their best-of-3 series at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tillery Field. The second game switches to Naaman Forest at 6 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tillery Field.
Rockwall-Heath takes on fourth-seeded Garland starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Garland. The Hawks will host Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday, with the third game to be determined.
Rockwall squares off with Rowlett in a best-of-3 series starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall. The Eagles host Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Baptist.
The other match-up will feature Tyler Legacy taking on Wylie in a series yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.