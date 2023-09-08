HORN VOLLEYBALL JADA SHEPHERD

Jada Shepherd and Horn will take a 11-9 record into the start of district play as it begins pursuit of its 11th consecutive playoff berth.

Friday marks the start of the “second season” as some coaches like to call it, as all five Mesquite ISD teams entered district play.

After a busy month of tournament action, the MISD quintet now turns attention to the push for the playoffs and they are hoping for history to repeat itself, as a year ago, the school district sent a record four teams to the postseason.


