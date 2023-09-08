Friday marks the start of the “second season” as some coaches like to call it, as all five Mesquite ISD teams entered district play.
After a busy month of tournament action, the MISD quintet now turns attention to the push for the playoffs and they are hoping for history to repeat itself, as a year ago, the school district sent a record four teams to the postseason.
Horn has been the most consistent of the MISD squads in recent years, having made the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons, and is off to a solid start with a 11-9 record against some solid competition.
The Jaguars will carry high hopes into the new campaign with a solid returning nucleus.
That group is led by senior Madison Mosley, a three-time all-district honoree who was voted the 10-6A outstanding attacker a year ago as she averaged 3.6 kills and 3.4 digs per set.
Senior Jada Shepherd is back after tallying 2.5 digs and 1.4 kills per set, as is sophomore Jaidyn Hartsfield, who made an immediate impact in an all-district season that saw her record 3.0 digs, 2.7 kills and 1.3 assists per game.
In addition to that trio, the Jaguars also return a starter in senior middle blocker Bryanna Stanford and freshman middle blocker Saniyah Fulcher has already become part of the normal rotation.
“Our strengths this season is we will run a fast and explosive offense and setup a solid block,” Horn head coach Tiffany Williams said. “Our serving is aggressive and we score the majority of our points in that area. Our improvements will be game IQ from our newcomers and finding a true libero to take control of our defense.”
Mesquite is searching for its first playoff appearance since 2012 and has had an up-and-down 4-6 start.
The Skeeters have spent the first month not worrying about wins and losses, but trying to find players to put around senior Jasmine Williams, last year’s co-outstanding setter.
Last season, Rockwall rolled to an undefeated district championship, Horn and Rockwall-Heath tied for second with 9-3 records and Royse City claimed the fourth and final spot with a 6-6 mark.
Through the first month, it has been the Bulldogs that have been the story.
Royse City got out of the gates red-hot and has stayed that way, as it has posted a 30-2 record that has landed them at No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll.
Royse City has five players averaging at least 1.0 kill per game, led by junior Kylee McCoy, who ranks among the area leaders with 5.3 per set.
Senior Dani Senak and junior Patience Gibson each average better than 3.0 digs per game and junior Alayna Howard is dishing out 10.5 assists per set.
Rockwall is off to another solid start as it looks to defend its crown.
The Yellowjackets graduated some key performers, but did return 10-6A co-outstanding setter Gabi Ashcraft and have gotten good hitting contributions from a number players, including seniors Harley Krause, Kayla Bullard and Sydney Lafferty and junior Halle Jameson.
The Hawks rearm for another postseason run with a trio of senior first-team all-district returners in co-outstanding defensive player Reese Rucker, Reagan Ruecker and Caroline Thomas.
Tyler Legacy and North Forney each had bright spots during the district season, but are going to need more consistency if they hope to break into the top four.
“Our district is going to be tough and everyone is going to be good in our district,” Williams said. “Every game will be a dog fight, and it will basically come down to who wants it more to compete for the final four standings in our district.”
The 12-5A season also gets underway, with the MISD trio looking to build off historic seasons.
Poteet had not made the playoffs since 2019, but snapped that drought in emphatic fashion, rolling to a 14-0 record to capture its first district championship since 2005.
The Pirates should have the personnel to defend that title.
Sophomore Cylie Jackson averaged 5.2 assists per game to earn 12-5A setter of the year as a freshman.
Jackson has plenty of options in running the offense, with seniors Jocelyn Castilleja, Meagan Rose and Jocelyn Pargas.
Poteet got off to a slow start , but will take a 10-16 record into the district opener.
North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Bryan Adams finished in a three-way tie for second place.
For the Wranglers, it was a long time coming, as their last appearance came nearly three decades ago back in 1993.
After breaking through last season, and armed with that experience, West Mesquite is now taking aim at its first district championship since 1991, which is the only such title in its history.
The Wranglers (3-8) believe they have the talent to make that happen with senior Odyssi Armstrong, last year’s co-outstanding blocker, junior Alexis Mata, the 12-5A outstanding libero, as well as seniors Ally Rogers and Jaycee Trunkhill and juniors Tamara Cooper, Aubrey Taylor and Brianna Johnson.
Prior to last season, the Stallions had not made the playoffs since 2011, but were able to end that drought.
North Mesquite graduated five all-district performers, so it will need others to step up around senior Serenity Finch and sophomore Cheyenne Edinbyrd.
Bryan Adams, the fourth playoff team a year ago, is off to a better start than many with a 10-11 record. The Cougars did have holes to fill with the departure of three first-team all-district performers, including most valuable player Shi’Miria Phillips.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.