Sachse used a strong fourth-quarter effort to pull out a 71-63 victory over Plano East on Friday.
The Mustangs overcame an early deficit to take a 29-24 halftime lead. The Panthers battled back to tie it after three, but Sachse outscored them 21-13 in the final frame to claim the win.
Obi Onyia led the Mustangs with 19 points. Omari Smith tallied 16 points, with Kai Smith and Kevin Crow each adding eight.
Rowlett went on the road and came up just short in a 66-65 loss to Tyler Lee.
The first half was tight throughout, but the Eagles outscored the Red Raiders 23-13 in the third quarter to take a 54-45 lead.
However, Tyler Lee would have the final answer, using a 21-11 fourth to eke out the one-point win.
Zavien Henderson led a quartet of Eagles in double figures with 13 points. Coltyn Collins scored 11 points with Torian Harris and Geontay Davis each chipping in with 10.
Mesquite suffered through an unfortunate final quarter in a 57-44 loss to Midlothian.
The Skeeters grabbed a 32-26 halftime lead and were still up by two heading to the fourth quarter. However, Midlothian reeled off a 18-3 run in the final frame to pull away for the win, despite 14 points from Diandrae Heath and nine from Jerald Thompson.
North Mesquite competed in the Forney ISD Winter Classic, where it posted a 0-3 record.
The Stallions dropped a close 51-49 decision to Garland. North Mesquite battled back from an early deficit to take a 37-34 lead at the end of three quarters, but the Owls were able to respond in the fourth to get the win. Jamor Mallard scored 17 points with Torrion Smith and Kai Harris each tallying 10.
The Stallions had a rough time against The Colony in a 74-48 loss. North Mesquite trailed 34-18 at halftime, but after a run in the third quarter, the Cougars countered with a 24-9 spurt in the fourth to put it away.
Mallard paced the offense with 18 points, while Smith scored nine and Harris chipped in with seven.
North Mesquite then dropped a 55-51 contest to North Forney. Mallard scored 15 points, Keith Jackson had 14 and Harris added nine for the Stallions, who led at halftime but were outscored 27-19 after the break.
