Poteet 41, Seagoville 16
Poteet has had two weeks to think about it lopsided district loss to South Oak Cliff in a game many pegged as a showdown for the 6-5A Division II championship.
The Pirates (5-1 in 6-5A Division II, 6-3) put that game in the rearview mirror on Friday, as they rolled to a 41-16 victory over Seagoville (3-4, 5-4) at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
It was the Poteet defense that made the first statement, as Kevin Long intercepted a pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.
The Pirates briefly made it a two-score game when Joey Shaw scored on a 1-yard run, but the Dragons would cut the deficit in half when Isaiah Gonzalez hit Dalan Ramsey on a 24-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Poteet started to pull away from that point, as Josh Hobbs had a 10-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and then hooked up with D’Kyri Williams on a 22-yard scoring strike to make it 27-7.
Seagoville got a brief glimpse of momentum when it blocked the extra points attempt and returned it for a safety, and Eric Singleton then added a 10-yard scoring run to close to within 27-16, but the Pirates would regain control from there.
Shaw’s big night continued when he hauled in a 75-yard scoring strike from Nicholas Aguilar, and Aguilar then found Jeremiah Batiste on a 16-yard touchdown pass to provide the final 41-16 margin.
Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21
The Skeeters (3-2 in 10-6A, 5-4) got off to a slow start and could not climb all the way back on Friday in a 42-21 loss to Rockwall-Heath (4-0, 7-1) at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Hawks, who remained alone in first place in the district, struck first with its defense when Noah Wilson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Zach Evans scored on a 6-yard run and Brittan Snider then got into the end zone from 10 yards out to push the lead to 21-0.
Mesquite got on the scoreboard late in the first half when Chance Edwards threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Woods, but Rockwall-Heath regained control in the third quarter, as Malachi Tuesno had a short touchdown run and Josh Hoover threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Jordan Nabors to make it 35-7.
Edwards and Woods hooked up again, this time on a 41-yard touchdown pass, but the Hawks came right back when Hoover found Jay Fair for a 4-yard score.
The Skeeters found the end zone one more time when Cameron Boger got free for a 41-yard touchdown run to make it 42-21, but that was as close as it would get.
Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20
The Stallions (0-4 in 10-6A, 1-7 overall) went to East Texas and hung tough for a while, but Tyler Legacy (3-1, 5-3) was able to pull away late for a 42-20 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Raiders drew first blood on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Miller, but North Mesquite had an immediate answer, as Kobie Norman broke free for a 53-yard scoring run to tie it at 7-7.
Tyler Legacy regained the advantage on a 14-yard scoring run by Bruce Bruckner, but the Stallions again had an answer, as Luke Seder hooked up with Cam Tyler on a 47-yard touchdown pass to knot it up again at 14-14.
It stayed that way through halftime, but the Raiders’ ground game began to take its toll in the second half.
Miller’s big night continued, as he scored on runs of 4 and 56 yards as Tyler Legacy jumped out to a 28-14 advantage.
After a blocked punt led to another touchdown, the Stallions tried to right the ship, with Tyler catching his second scoring pass of the night to close to within 35-20.
But the Tyler Legacy rushing attack struck again, with Bryson Donnell’s 54-yard touchdown run making it 42-20 and that is the way it would end.
Quinlan Ford 40, Sunnyvale 21
The Raiders (2-1 in 6-4A Division II, 3-5) were hoping to knock the Panthers from the ranks of the unbeaten, but Quinlan Ford (3-0, 8-0) had other ideas, handing Sunnyvale its first district loss with a 40-21 victory at Raider Stadium.
The Panthers struck first on the game’s opening play when Ja’Donavan Williams broke a 72-yard touchdown run, but the Raiders came right back, with Rigdon Yates throwing a 6-yard scoring strike to Charlie Christopher to tie it at 7-7.
Quinlan Ford continued to move the ball well on the ground, as Kaiden Roden found the end zone on a 2-yard run and Williams got loose again, this time for a 86-yard score.
Sunnyvale countered with a 53-yard scoring run from Matt Leavitt, but the Panthers were able to get a 5-yard touchdown from Rowdy Rowan to make it 26-14 at halftime.
The Raiders again made it a one-score game in the third quarter on a 39-yard touchdown run from Evan Johnson to close to within 26-21, but Quinlan Ford would tack on two more scores and this time, Sunnyvale did not have an answer.
