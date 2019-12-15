In their final tune-ups before the start of the district season, Mesquite and Horn each picked up victories on Friday as they prepare to meet in the 11-6A opener on Monday.
The Skeeters rolled to a 68-34 rout of Madison. Mesquite wasted little time getting started, opening the game on a 15-4 run. The Skeeters led by 17 at the half and then outscored Madison 22-10 in the third quarter.
Jene Samuels had a big game for Mesquite with 24 points to lead a quartet of players in double figures. Cha’Quayla Green scored 14 points Kaiya Freelon had 13 and Lakeycia Bables added 11.
The Jaguars enjoyed their own comfortable win, cruising past Waco University in a 50-24 victory.
Horn led 24-20 at halftime, but outscored Waco University 16-0 in the third quarter to pull away. Viencia Jackson paced the offense with 17 points, Tra’Liyah Washington was also in double figures with 13, while Tynia Dotsy added eight.
The 13-5A season also gets going on Monday and West Mesquite and Poteet will be looking to bounce back after close losses.
The Wranglers dropped a 35-33 decision to Rockwall-Heath in a back-and-forth affair. After opening an early lead, West Mesquite trailed 20-16 at halftime.
The Wranglers held the Hawks to just two points in the third quarter to retake the lead, but Rockwall-Heath had the final answer. Shamaria Henry led West Mesquite with 15 points, while Tiffany Ikwumere and Naja Bolin added eight and seven, respectively.
The Pirates were unable to get their offense untracked in the second half in a 36-27 loss to Richland.
Poteet managed only four points in the first quarter, but came alive in the second, using a 17-9 run in the second to take a 21-18 halftime lead.
The offense went cold once again in the second half, though, as the Pirates scored only one point in the third quarter and five more in the fourth.
Jaliyah Johns scored 12 points, Daija Espinoza had eight and Raven McMillon chipped in with seven, but they were the only three players to get on the score sheet for the Pirates.
State-ranked Sunnyvale, the No. 6 Class 4A team according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, saw its undefeated record come to an end at the Brownsboro East Texas Shootout, where it posted a 3-2 record.
The Raiders started on the right foot with a 59-20 victory over Harmony. Sunnyvale opened the game on a 20-6 run and then put it away in the third quarter with a 18-1 spurt, as Daniela Marcor scored 20 points and Grace Knight added eight.
The Raiders had no problems with Tyler Grace Community in a 71-17 rout. Marcor had 19 points, Knight scored nine and Brooke Daniel chipped in with eight as Sunnyvale raced to a 48-9 halftime lead and never looked back.
Sunnyvale’s first defeat came at the hands of Grapeland, who is No. 9 in TABC 2A poll, in a 55-46 loss. A 20-4 run in the second quarter put the Raiders in a 19-point hole, and while they outscored Grapeland 34-2 in the second half, the deficit was too large to overcome, despite 10 points from Marcor and eight each from Lena Meras and Micah Russell.
Sunnyvale outscored Bullard, who is No. 9 in the TABC 4A rankings, 26-14 in the first half and held on for a 51-45 victory, getting 13 points from Marcor, 10 from Takoya Stallins and eight from Meras.
The Raiders also dropped a 49-33 decision to Brownsboro, the No. 13 team in the TABC Class 4A poll, who was able to use a 14-6 run in the first quarter and a 12-4 in the third. Russell paced the offense with 14 points, while Meras added six.
