The second day of the Curtis Culwell Invitational brought much closer games in the championship bracket of the girls division, but Sachse and Lakeview were among the fortunate four to advance and keep their hopes alive of a tournament title.
The Mustangs actually had the easiest of the group as they put the clamps on El Paso Burges in a 40-27 victory.
Sachse trailed by four after one quarter but used a 19-7 run in the second to take a 26-18 halftime lead. They turned to defense from that point, holding Burges to just nine points during the final two quarters.
Freshman Crislyn Rose led the Mustangs with 13 points, with Adhel Tac also in double figures with 10, while Jessica Amezaga had 10 points for Burges.
Sachse moves on the semifinals to take on Little Elm, who outlasted Highland Park in overtime for a 54-51 win.
The teams swapped runs in the first half, as the Scots opened the game on a 16-6 run only to have the Lobos come right back to forge a 23-23 tie at the break.
It remained close throughout the second half and overtime, but Little Elm, behind 21 points from Amarachi Kimpson, was able to pull out the win. Vivian Jin led Highland Park with 17.
Lakeview took down Poteet in a defensive struggle, 33-29. The teams combined for only eight points in the first quarter and the Patriots had a 15-6 lead at halftime.
The Pirates were down 10 heading to the fourth quarter, and while they did make a run, it fell short. Lakeview got nine points from Sanaa Baker, seven from Taliyah Harris and five each from Aja Scott and Carleece Gates. Daija Espinoza scored nine points for Poteet, with Heaven Worthy and Jaliyah Johns adding eight and seven, respectively.
The Patriots will take on Wylie East in the semifinals, as they picked up a 43-38 win over El Paso Eastwood. The game remained close from start to finish, but the Raiders got 15 points from Lanie Gooch and 13 from Akasha Davis to pull out thw in. Eastwood’s Kayleigh Walton led all scorers with 18 points.
In the consolation bracket, Rowlett and Mesquite were among the teams to advance with victories.
The Eagles dominated 10-6A rival Naaman Forest in a 64-26 rout. The Eagles used a 24-0 run in the second quarter to blow it open and led 58-13 at the end of three quarters.
Nevaeh Zavala led Rowlett with 22 points, Madilyn Rodriguez tallied 14 and Reagan Warren had 11. Shamrin Shaw accounted for a majority of the Ranger offense with 16 points.
The Eagles will meet Lancaster in the consolation semifinals after they picked up a 54-37 win over South Garland. The Tigers were in control up 23-8 at halftime, but the Colonels came storming out of the locker room on a 22-3 run to take a 30-26 lead. Lancaster had an immediate response, as they reeled off a 28-7 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Skylar Barnes had 16 points and Aysia Ward added 13 for the Tigers, while Vanessa Wharton tallied 13 and Kandice Sutton scored 12 for South Garland.
On the other side of the bracket, Mesquite rolled to a 65-37 win over Carter, opening the game on a 24-5 run and never looking back. Jene Samuels paced the offense with 22 points, Lakeycia Bables had 13 and Kaiya Freelon was also in double figures with 10.
The Skeeters will face Garland, who shut down North Garland en route to a 42-25 win. Xyllize Harrison had 13 points for the Owls, while Tyvionna Williams scored 13 for the Raiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.