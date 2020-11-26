Dallas Christian has a proud tradition in athletics, having won a total of 31 state championships in 10 different sports.
Perhaps no sport has carried the banner as proudly as the football team, which has eight state titles.
But for all their historical success, the Chargers are feeling some withdrawal symptoms when it comes to hoisting state championship trophies, as they have just one title on the gridiron since 1998, and that came over a decade ago in 2008.
There have been close calls, with deep trips through the playoffs, including to the state title game, but that ninth championship has proved elusive.
However, there are reasons to believe that drought is on the cusp of coming to an end, as the Chargers have been dominant since the start of the season.
Dallas Christian will look to take that first step when it meets Frisco Legacy Christian in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charger Stadium.
The Chargers are not just undefeated at 7-0, they have been simply dominant.
Dallas Christian has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 387-56, including 239-10 in the first half, in six games, with its last game against Bullard Brook Hill counted as a forfeit.
Their closest game was a 48-12 victory over North Dallas, one in which they led 46-0 at halftime before backing off in the second half.
The Chargers returned a solid nucleus with 10 returning starters, including senior T.J. King, a two-time district most valuable player and all-state selection.
King has played a variety of different roles on both sides of the ball, and rushed for more than 1,200 yards a year ago.
This season, King was asked to move to quarterback and he has made a smooth transition, completing 39-of-64 passes for 1,129 yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions, and has added 295 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Senior Parker Robertson has been King’s favorite target on the outside with a team-high 11 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns and juniors Tripp Roberts (9-242, 2 TDs) and Heath Flanagan (16-218, 5 TDs) have been big-play threats in the ground game.
But the biggest difference maker on offense has been the addition of senior running back Shon Coleman.
A transfer from Sachse, Coleman had proved he can shine against Class 6A competition, rushing for 1,249 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year.
Coleman has shined on his new stage, rushing 64 times for 895 yards, an average of 14 yards per attempt, and 15 touchdowns. He is also averaging 34.7 yards per reception (6-208) with a pair of scores.
All of this, despite not playing very often in the second half due to the lopsided nature of Dallas Christian’s games.
The Chargers have not been dominant simply because of its ability to score, as the defense might be even more impressive, allowing only one touchdown in the first half all season.
Gabriel Grubbs has posted a team-high 50 tackles, Matthew Mata has 34 stops and Heath Flanagan, Trevor Stegman, King, Brett Judd and Parker Robertson have been other defensive standouts.
As impressive as they have been during the last two months, the Chargers understand their work is far from done.
Due to TAPPS allowing every team in the playoffs, Dallas Christian received a first-round bye and because its last scheduled game was a forfeit, it will have been three weeks since it took the field.
Coincidentally, that was against the same Frisco Legacy Christian team it defeated 56-16 back on Nov. 6.
Though it was a 40-point margin, the Eagles were the one team to hang with the Chargers for a half, as it was only 21-10 at the break before Dallas Christian reeled off 28 consecutive points to pull away.
