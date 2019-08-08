HORN VS SACHSE VOLLEYBALL
David Meier, Special Contributor

The Garland ISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday at three different locations.

The field is expected to feature 32 teams, including several local squads, who will begin with three pool matches on Friday.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket with the remaining pair heading to the challenger round.

The challenger bracket will begin on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at all three locations, with the challenger consolation final scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Rowlett and the challenger championship slated for 3:30 p.m. at Sachse.

The championship bracket will begin on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. at all three locations. The championship consolation final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Rowlett and the GISD Tournament championship is slated for 4:45 p.m. at Sachse.

Division 1

(at Sachse HS)

1        Sachse

2        Texarkana Texas High

3        Irving MacArthur

4        Gilmer

Division 2

(at Sachse HS)

1        Frisco

2        Little Elm

3        Lakeview

4        Berkner

Division 3

(at Sachse HS)

1        Forney

2        Horn

3        Carthage    

4        North Garand

Division 4

(at Rowlett HS)

1        Richardson

2        Frisco Memorial

3        Garland

4        Carrollton Ranchview

Division 5

(at Rowlett HS)

1        Pearce

2        Carrollton Newman Smith

3        Frisco Lone Star

4        Mesquite

Division 6

(at Rowlett HS)

1        Rowlett

2        Wylie East

3        Sulphur Springs

4        Kilgore

Division 7

(at Naaman Forest HS)

1        Frisco Heritage

2        Denton Braswell

3        Hallsville

4        South Garland

Division 8

(at Naaman Forest HS)

1        Naaman Forest

2        Poteet

3        Frisco Independence

4        Carrollton Creekview

Pool Schedule

9 a.m. 1 vs. 3

10 a.m.       2 vs. 4

11 a.m.       1 vs. 4

12 p.m.       2 vs. 3

1 p.m.         3 vs. 4

2 p.m.         1 vs. 2

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

