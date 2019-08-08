The Garland ISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday at three different locations.
The field is expected to feature 32 teams, including several local squads, who will begin with three pool matches on Friday.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket with the remaining pair heading to the challenger round.
The challenger bracket will begin on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at all three locations, with the challenger consolation final scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at Rowlett and the challenger championship slated for 3:30 p.m. at Sachse.
The championship bracket will begin on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. at all three locations. The championship consolation final is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Rowlett and the GISD Tournament championship is slated for 4:45 p.m. at Sachse.
Division 1
(at Sachse HS)
1 Sachse
2 Texarkana Texas High
3 Irving MacArthur
4 Gilmer
Division 2
(at Sachse HS)
1 Frisco
2 Little Elm
3 Lakeview
4 Berkner
Division 3
(at Sachse HS)
1 Forney
2 Horn
3 Carthage
4 North Garand
Division 4
(at Rowlett HS)
1 Richardson
2 Frisco Memorial
3 Garland
4 Carrollton Ranchview
Division 5
(at Rowlett HS)
1 Pearce
2 Carrollton Newman Smith
3 Frisco Lone Star
4 Mesquite
Division 6
(at Rowlett HS)
1 Rowlett
2 Wylie East
3 Sulphur Springs
4 Kilgore
Division 7
(at Naaman Forest HS)
1 Frisco Heritage
2 Denton Braswell
3 Hallsville
4 South Garland
Division 8
(at Naaman Forest HS)
1 Naaman Forest
2 Poteet
3 Frisco Independence
4 Carrollton Creekview
Pool Schedule
9 a.m. 1 vs. 3
10 a.m. 2 vs. 4
11 a.m. 1 vs. 4
12 p.m. 2 vs. 3
1 p.m. 3 vs. 4
2 p.m. 1 vs. 2
