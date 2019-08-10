HORN VOLLEYBALL

Horn won the Silver Division bracket at the Garland ISD Tournament on Saturday.

 Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

FRIDAY

Division 1

(at Sachse HS)

Sachse def. Irving MacArthur 25-4, 25-12

Sachse def. Texarkana Texas High 25-8, 25-14

Sachse def. Gilmer 25-11, 25-8

Gilmer def. Irving MacArthur 25-7, 18-25, 25-19

Gilmer def. Texarkana Texas High 25-23, 19-25, 26-24

Texarkana Texas High def. Irving MacArthur 25-23, 19-25, 26-24

Division 2

(at Sachse HS)

Frisco def. Little Elm 25-7, 25-16

Frisco def. Berkner 25-11, 25-22

Frisco def. Lakeview 25-9, 25-17

Little Elm def. Berkner 25-12, 25-15

Little Elm def. Lakeview 25-23, 25-21

Lakeview def. Berkner 17-25, 25-19, 27-25

Division 3

(at Sachse HS)

Carthage def. Horn 25-20, 18-25, 25-21

Carthage def. Forney 23-25, 25-21, 25-21

Carthage def. North Garland 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Forney def. North Garland 25-11, 25-8

Forney def. Horn 25-11, 21-25, 25-16

Horn def. North Garland 25-16, 27-25

Division 4

(at Rowlett HS)

Richardson def. Garland 25-10, 25-15

Richardson def. Carrollton Ranchview 25-15, 20-25, 25-17

Richardson def. Frisco Memorial 17-25, 25-23, 25-15

Frisco Memorial def. Garland 25-15, 25-19

Frisco Memorial def. Carrollton Ranchview 25-15, 25-19

Carrollton Ranchview def. Garland 25-16, 25-14

Division 5

(at Rowlett HS)

Pearce def. Frisco Lone Star 25-22, 25-27, 25-23

Pearce def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-19

Pearce def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-15, 25-10

Frisco Lone Star def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-18, 22-25, 25-23

Frisco Lone Star def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-9

Carrollton Newman Smith def. Mesquite 25-23, 25-20

Division 6

(at Rowlett HS)

Wylie East def. Sulphur Springs 25-17, 23-25, 25-17

Wylie East def. Kilgore 25-5, 25-13

Wylie East def. Rowlett 22-25, 25-19, 25-21

Rowlett def. Sulphur Springs 25-11, 19-25, 25-15

Rowlett def. Kilgore 25-23, 25-8

Sulphur Springs def. Kilgore 25-20, 25-21

Division 7

(at Naaman Forest HS)

Frisco Heritage def. South Garland 25-11, 25-5

Frisco Heritage def. Denton Braswell 25-20, 25-20

Frisco Heritage def. Hallsville 25-23, 25-19

Hallsville def. Denton Braswell 25-17, 25-22

Hallsville def. South Garland 25-19, 25-8

Denton Braswell def. South Garland 25-12, 25-7

Division 8

(at Naaman Forest HS)

Frisco Independence def. Poteet 25-17, 25-15

Frisco Independence def. Naaman Forest 25-13, 25-10

Frisco Independence def. Carrollton Creekview 25-10, 25-9

Poteet def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 25-15

Poteet def. Carrollton Creekview 25-23, 15-25, 25-22

Carrollton Creekview def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 25-17

SATURDAY

Challenger Bracket

Round of 16

Texarkana Texas High def. Mesquite 25-14, 21-25, 25-20

Kilgore def. Horn 25-22, 25-22

Lakeview vs. South Garland 25-5, 25-4

Carrollton Ranchview def. Naaman Forest 25-22, 22-25, 25-18

Carrollton Newman Smith def. Irving MacArthur 25-13, 25-13

Sulphur Springs def. Berkner 25-17, 25-18

Denton Braswell def. North Garland 25-21, 25-11

Carrollton Creekview def. Garland 25-22, 25-13

Silver Quarterfinals

Horn def. Mesquite 23-25, 25-15, 25-19

Naaman Forest def. South Garland 25-11, 25-17

Irving MacArthur def. Berkner 25-21 25-13

Garland def. North Garland 25-17, 24-26, 25-15

Silver Semifinals

Horn def. Naaman Forest 9-25, 25-21, 25-20

Garland def. Irving MacArthur 27-25, 18-25, 25-17

Silver Championship

Horn def. Garland 28-26, 22-25, 25-11

Challenger Championship Quarterfinals

Kilgore def. Texarkana Texas High 25-20, 25-19

Carrollton Ranchview def. Lakeview25-16, 25-14

Sulphur Springs def. Carrollton Newman Smith 26-24, 25-14

Denton Braswell def. Carrollton Creekview 25-18, 18-25, 25-17

Challenger Championship Semifinals

Carrollton Ranchview def. Kilgore 25-12, 25-15

Sulphur Springs def. Denton Braswell 25-21, 25-23

Challenger Third Place

Denton Braswell def. Kilgore 25-18, 10-25, 25-16

Challenger Championship Finals

Carrollton Ranchview def. Sulphur Springs 25-11, 25-18

Championship Bracket

Round of 16

Sachse def. Frisco Lone Star 25-13, 25-23

Carthage def. Rowlett 25-10, 26-24

Frisco def. Hallsville 25-14, 25-21

Richardson def. Poteet 25-8, 25-12

Pearce def. Gilmer 26-24, 25-21

Wylie East def. Little Elm 25-11, 21-25, 25-13

Frisco Heritage def. Forney 25-20, 25-22

Frisco Independence def. Frisco Memorial 25-15, 25-16

Consolation Quarterfinals

Frisco Lone Star def. Rowlett 21-25, 28-26, 25-22

Hallsville def. Poteet 25-21, 25-12

Little Elm def. Gilmer26-24, 26-24

Frisco Memorial def. Forney 25-22, 25-22

Consolation Semifinals

Frisco Lone Star def. Hallsville 25-19, 23-25, 25-16

Frisco Memorial def. Little Elm 25-7, 25-8

Consolation Championship

Frisco Memorial def. Frisco Lone Star 25-19, 25-17

Championship Quarterfinals

Sachse def. Carthage 25-21, 25-21

Frisco def. Richardson 27-25, 25-17

Wylie East def. Pearce 25-23, 21-25, 25-11

Frisco Independence def. Frisco Heritage 26-28, 25-13, 26-24

Gold Finals

Richardson def. Carthage 23-25, 25-20, 25-21

Frisco Heritage def. Pearce 25-15, 25-12

Championship Semifinals

Sachse def. Frisco 25-13, 20-25, 25-22

Frisco Independence def. Wylie East 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

Third-Place Game

Frisco def. Wylie East 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Championship

Sachse def. Frisco Independence 20-25, 25-18, 25-10

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

