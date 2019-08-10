FRIDAY
Division 1
(at Sachse HS)
Sachse def. Irving MacArthur 25-4, 25-12
Sachse def. Texarkana Texas High 25-8, 25-14
Sachse def. Gilmer 25-11, 25-8
Gilmer def. Irving MacArthur 25-7, 18-25, 25-19
Gilmer def. Texarkana Texas High 25-23, 19-25, 26-24
Texarkana Texas High def. Irving MacArthur 25-23, 19-25, 26-24
Division 2
(at Sachse HS)
Frisco def. Little Elm 25-7, 25-16
Frisco def. Berkner 25-11, 25-22
Frisco def. Lakeview 25-9, 25-17
Little Elm def. Berkner 25-12, 25-15
Little Elm def. Lakeview 25-23, 25-21
Lakeview def. Berkner 17-25, 25-19, 27-25
Division 3
(at Sachse HS)
Carthage def. Horn 25-20, 18-25, 25-21
Carthage def. Forney 23-25, 25-21, 25-21
Carthage def. North Garland 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
Forney def. North Garland 25-11, 25-8
Forney def. Horn 25-11, 21-25, 25-16
Horn def. North Garland 25-16, 27-25
Division 4
(at Rowlett HS)
Richardson def. Garland 25-10, 25-15
Richardson def. Carrollton Ranchview 25-15, 20-25, 25-17
Richardson def. Frisco Memorial 17-25, 25-23, 25-15
Frisco Memorial def. Garland 25-15, 25-19
Frisco Memorial def. Carrollton Ranchview 25-15, 25-19
Carrollton Ranchview def. Garland 25-16, 25-14
Division 5
(at Rowlett HS)
Pearce def. Frisco Lone Star 25-22, 25-27, 25-23
Pearce def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-19
Pearce def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-15, 25-10
Frisco Lone Star def. Carrollton Newman Smith 25-18, 22-25, 25-23
Frisco Lone Star def. Mesquite 25-10, 25-9
Carrollton Newman Smith def. Mesquite 25-23, 25-20
Division 6
(at Rowlett HS)
Wylie East def. Sulphur Springs 25-17, 23-25, 25-17
Wylie East def. Kilgore 25-5, 25-13
Wylie East def. Rowlett 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
Rowlett def. Sulphur Springs 25-11, 19-25, 25-15
Rowlett def. Kilgore 25-23, 25-8
Sulphur Springs def. Kilgore 25-20, 25-21
Division 7
(at Naaman Forest HS)
Frisco Heritage def. South Garland 25-11, 25-5
Frisco Heritage def. Denton Braswell 25-20, 25-20
Frisco Heritage def. Hallsville 25-23, 25-19
Hallsville def. Denton Braswell 25-17, 25-22
Hallsville def. South Garland 25-19, 25-8
Denton Braswell def. South Garland 25-12, 25-7
Division 8
(at Naaman Forest HS)
Frisco Independence def. Poteet 25-17, 25-15
Frisco Independence def. Naaman Forest 25-13, 25-10
Frisco Independence def. Carrollton Creekview 25-10, 25-9
Poteet def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 25-15
Poteet def. Carrollton Creekview 25-23, 15-25, 25-22
Carrollton Creekview def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 25-17
SATURDAY
Challenger Bracket
Round of 16
Texarkana Texas High def. Mesquite 25-14, 21-25, 25-20
Kilgore def. Horn 25-22, 25-22
Lakeview vs. South Garland 25-5, 25-4
Carrollton Ranchview def. Naaman Forest 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Carrollton Newman Smith def. Irving MacArthur 25-13, 25-13
Sulphur Springs def. Berkner 25-17, 25-18
Denton Braswell def. North Garland 25-21, 25-11
Carrollton Creekview def. Garland 25-22, 25-13
Silver Quarterfinals
Horn def. Mesquite 23-25, 25-15, 25-19
Naaman Forest def. South Garland 25-11, 25-17
Irving MacArthur def. Berkner 25-21 25-13
Garland def. North Garland 25-17, 24-26, 25-15
Silver Semifinals
Horn def. Naaman Forest 9-25, 25-21, 25-20
Garland def. Irving MacArthur 27-25, 18-25, 25-17
Silver Championship
Horn def. Garland 28-26, 22-25, 25-11
Challenger Championship Quarterfinals
Kilgore def. Texarkana Texas High 25-20, 25-19
Carrollton Ranchview def. Lakeview25-16, 25-14
Sulphur Springs def. Carrollton Newman Smith 26-24, 25-14
Denton Braswell def. Carrollton Creekview 25-18, 18-25, 25-17
Challenger Championship Semifinals
Carrollton Ranchview def. Kilgore 25-12, 25-15
Sulphur Springs def. Denton Braswell 25-21, 25-23
Challenger Third Place
Denton Braswell def. Kilgore 25-18, 10-25, 25-16
Challenger Championship Finals
Carrollton Ranchview def. Sulphur Springs 25-11, 25-18
Championship Bracket
Round of 16
Sachse def. Frisco Lone Star 25-13, 25-23
Carthage def. Rowlett 25-10, 26-24
Frisco def. Hallsville 25-14, 25-21
Richardson def. Poteet 25-8, 25-12
Pearce def. Gilmer 26-24, 25-21
Wylie East def. Little Elm 25-11, 21-25, 25-13
Frisco Heritage def. Forney 25-20, 25-22
Frisco Independence def. Frisco Memorial 25-15, 25-16
Consolation Quarterfinals
Frisco Lone Star def. Rowlett 21-25, 28-26, 25-22
Hallsville def. Poteet 25-21, 25-12
Little Elm def. Gilmer26-24, 26-24
Frisco Memorial def. Forney 25-22, 25-22
Consolation Semifinals
Frisco Lone Star def. Hallsville 25-19, 23-25, 25-16
Frisco Memorial def. Little Elm 25-7, 25-8
Consolation Championship
Frisco Memorial def. Frisco Lone Star 25-19, 25-17
Championship Quarterfinals
Sachse def. Carthage 25-21, 25-21
Frisco def. Richardson 27-25, 25-17
Wylie East def. Pearce 25-23, 21-25, 25-11
Frisco Independence def. Frisco Heritage 26-28, 25-13, 26-24
Gold Finals
Richardson def. Carthage 23-25, 25-20, 25-21
Frisco Heritage def. Pearce 25-15, 25-12
Championship Semifinals
Sachse def. Frisco 25-13, 20-25, 25-22
Frisco Independence def. Wylie East 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
Third-Place Game
Frisco def. Wylie East 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Championship
Sachse def. Frisco Independence 20-25, 25-18, 25-10
