Several local girls basketball teams showed no signs of rust coming back after the Thanksgiving holidays as they returned to the court with victories on Tuesday.
Horn had to work extra but it paid off with a 60-53 overtime victory over Waxahachie.
The Jaguars got off to a sluggish start and found themselves trailing 15-4 after one quarter. Horn came roaring back, outscoring the Indians 34-17 during the middle quarters to take a 38-32 lead.
Waxahachie did not go down without a fight, rallying to force overtime, but Horn saved its best for last, closing with a 11-4 spurt to claim the victory.
Jasmine Shavers had another big game with 28 points, Tra’Liyah Washington scored 15 and Camden Harston added eight.
Mesquite used a huge surge late to pull out a 31-30 win in a defensive-minded game against Denton.
The Skeeters fell behind early and faced a 28-19 deficit at the end of three quarters.
Mesquite was not finished, though, Behind 12 points from LaKeycia Bables and 10 from Cha’Quayla Green, they closed the game on a 12-2 run to claim the one-point win.
Sachse got off to a big start and then held off a late charge to earn a 52-44 win over The Colony.
The Mustangs opened the game on a 16-7 spurt and built a 43-30 lead heading to the fourth quarter. The Cougars made a run during the final eight minutes, but Sachse kept them at arm’s length.
Adhel Tac tallied 17 points, Elizabeth Woods scored 16 and Tia Harvey and Briana Salazar added eight and six, respectively.
Poteet started strong and never looked back in a 52-30 victory over Pearce. The Pirates raced to a 30-10 halftime lead and were able to put it in cruise control from there.
Jaliyah Johns paced Poteet with 15 points, Daisy Espinoza was also in double figures with 11 and Kya Richardson chipped in with eight.
State-ranked Sunnyvale continued to roll with a 55-33 rout of Leonard.
The Raiders, who are ranked No. 7 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, improved to 11-0 with the win.
Sunnyvale was methodical, doubling up Leonard 12-6 in the first quarter and extending the advantage to 39-18 heading to the fourth.
Daniela Marcor led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points. Precious Nweke tallied 10 points with Brinley Andrews and Micah Russell each scoring nine.
West Mesquite was not as fortunate on Monday with a 54-44 loss to Garland.
The Wranglers put themselves in good position, opening the game on a 16-6 run and taking a 26-14 lead into the break.
The Owls caught fire in the second half, though, outscoring them 40-18 during the final two frames to rally for the win.
Naja Bollin had 15 points, Tiffany Ikwumere scored seven and Jataylah Williams-Gayla had six for West Mesquite.
Dallas Christian also came out on the short end with a 61-44 loss to HSAA. Jewell Howard scored 14 points, Kennedy Chappell had 12 and Jenna Rasbury added nine, but it was not to overcome a 41-19 halftime deficit.
Last Week
A handful of area teams got in some extra work before the Thanksgiving holidays with non-district games on Monday and Tuesday.
Mesquite and Sunnyvale picked up victories on Monday.
The Skeeters dominated through three quarters as they cruised to a 53-43 victory over Naaman Forest.
Mesquite led by nine at halftime and then used a 21-6 run in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 44-20. The Rangers made a charge with the outcome out of reach, but it fell well short.
Lakeycia Bables paced the Skeeters with 17 points. Jene Samuels was also in double figures with 12, while Cha’Quayla Green and Aniya Harrison each added seven.
Sunnyvale, who is ranked No. 7 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, remained undefeated, improving to 10-0 with two victories.
The Raiders rolled over Van Alstyne on Monday with a 75-31 rout.
Sunnyvale led 39-21 at halftime and then stepped on the gas from there, outscoring Van Alstyne 36-10 during the final two quarters.
Daniela Marcor led all scorers with 19 points, Takoya Stallings had 17 and Micah Russell chipped in with nine.
The Raiders followed that up with a victory over Dallas Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday.
West Mesquite took care of Spruce on Tuesday with a 52-36 win. The Wranglers built a 30-16 lead at halftime and kept Spruce at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Naja Bolin paced West Mesquite with 17 points and Shamaria Henry and Tiffany Ikwumere each tallied 12.
Poteet got off to a great start, but it did not last as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Frisco Reedy.
The Pirates opened the game on a 15-3 run, but Reedy came back to take a three-point lead at the end of three quarters and then closed on a 11-4 spurt.
Jaliyah Johns was the lone Poteet player in double figures with 15 points, Heaven Worthy scored six and Peyton Jones chipped in with five.
