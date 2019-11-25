With the start of the district season quickly approaching, most local teams continued preparation for that day by competing in a variety of local tournaments on Thursday through Saturday.
Sunnyvale, the No. 14 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, looked the part as it rolled to the championship at the Keene Tournament.
The Raiders (8-0) were dominant, winning their six tournament games by an average of 43.6 points.
In the championship game, Sunnyvale rolled over Life Waxahachie in a 77-32 rout. The Raiders left no doubt from the beginning, taking control with a 23-2 run to start the game and they never looked back.
Daniela Marcor scored 18 points, Lena Meras had 13 and Chloe Thomas added 12.
Earlier on Saturday, Sunnyvale handed host Keene a 61-23 loss. Grace Knight and Micah Russell each tallied nine points, Takoya Stallings had eight and Meras added seven as the Raiders opened a 39-10 halftime lead.
Sunnyvale notched a pair of victories on Friday.
The Raiders cruised to a 70-13 win over Burton. Behind 13 points from Stallings and seven each from Russell, Thomas and Marcor, Sunnyvale went on a 17-1 spurt in the second quarter and closed on a 19-0 run.
The Raiders outscored Itasca 22-1 to open the game and went on to a 66-18 win. Knight led the way with 11 points, with Thomas and Russell also in double figures with 10 each.
The tournament opener on Thursday was actually Sunnyvale’s closest game, though not exactly a nail-biter in a 64-28 victory over Franklin. They led by only three after one quarter, but a 21-4 spurt in the second sent them on their way, as Marcor scored 14 points and Brinley Andrews tallied 13.
Also on Thursday, they took down Waco Reicher in a 68-27 victory, as they outscored them 38-9 during the middle quarters, getting 14 points from Stallings, 13 from Marcor and 11 from Knight.
Horn and North Mesquite competed against a talented field at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
The Jaguars closed the event with a 57-45 loss to Plano Prestonwood in the Bronze Bracket quarterfinals. The teams played three of the four quarters within two points of one another, with Horn actually winning two of them, but a 17-3 Prestonwood run in the second quarter proved to be the difference.
Jasmine Shavers scored a team-high 19 points and Tynia Dotsy was also in double figures with 13.
It was the culmination of a frustrating weekend for Horn, who was swept in three pool games.
The Jaguars opened with a narrow 53-52 loss to HSAA on Thursday. The game was tight throughout, with the largest lead for either team at the end of a quarter being three points, but HSAA was able to do enough despite 20 points from Samuels and 18 from Viencia Jackson.
Horn led Sachse at halftime, but was outscored 33-23 in the second half in a 50-41 loss, with Shavers and Jackson scoring 17 and 13 points, respectively.
The Jaguars also suffered a 52-41 loss to Cedar Hill in their pool finale.
North Mesquite endured similar struggles, as they also went 0-4 at the event, capped by a 49-45 loss to Odessa in the Bronze Bracket quarterfinals.
The Stallions opened the event on Thursday with a 55-44 loss to Laredo United and followed that up with a 54-36 setback at the hands of Wylie.
North Mesquite actually outscored the Pirates in two of the quarters, but Wylie out-tallied them 33-12 in the first and third frames. Arika Leroy paced the offense with 10 points, Folasde Dainyan scored eight and Kayla Pope chipped in with six.
In its final pool game, the Stallions hung tough with Lovejoy and were down only 37-33 at the end of three quarters, but the Leopards used a 13-7 spurt to earn a 50-40 win, despite 13 points each from Madison Spain and Pope and 10 from Ana Valdez.
West Mesquite posted a 2-1 record at the Highland Park Scot Classic.
The Wranglers closed out the event with a 46-30 rout of Spruce on Saturday, as they opened a 26-16 halftime lead and then closed the game on a 8-3 run.
Naja Bollin led the offense with 13 points, with Jataylah Williams-Gayla adding eight.
On Friday, West Mesquite could not get the offense untracked in a 40-30 loss to Trinity Christian-Addison. Tiffany Ikwumere had seven points and Bollin and Shamaria Henry each chipped in with five.
The Wranglers opened the tournament on Thursday with a 55-29 victory over Grand Prairie, getting 11 points each from Rabitu Salami and Henry and nine from Williams-Gayla.
Dallas Christian split four games while competing at the Carrollton Ranchview Classic.
The tournament ended on a sour note, as the Chargers dropped both of their Saturday games.
Dallas Christian dug itself a 22-10 hole and could not climb out of it in a 56-44 loss to Trophy Club Byron Nelson. Kennedy Chappell posted a game-high 16 points, Jewell Howard scored 13 and Maddie Perkins added nine.
They also saw a late comeback attempt fall short in a 49-38 loss to John Paul II, despite 15 points from Chappell, 10 from Perkins and seven from Jenna Rasbury.
On Friday, the Chargers outscored Pinkston 35-18 in the second half to rally for a 55-42 win. Chappell and Rasbury each tallied 12 points, with Ansley Hughes also in double figures with 11.
In the tournament opener, Chappell led a group of four in double figures with 16 points as they cruised to a 62-32 win over Carrollton Creekview. Rasbury had 14 points, with Perkins and Howard adding 11 and 10, respectively.
