Sachse, Horn, Poteet and Sunnyvale all made the playoffs last season and they are looking to the non-district slate to build momentum toward returning to the postseason.
The Mustangs evened their record at 2-2 with a 50-40 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday.
Sachse got off to a big start by opening a 19-8 run, but the Tigers were able to claw back to within four at halftime.
The Mustangs reasserted themselves in the second half, steadily pulling away for the 10-point win.
Sachse relied on its size on the inside as posts Adhel Tac and Elizabeth Woods each tallied 15 points, while Crislyn Rose added eight.
The Jaguars and Plano West engaged in a back-and-forth affair on Monday, but Horn made it count late to claim a 56-53 victory.
The Jaguars led by five after one quarter only to see the Wolves come back to take a 40-36 lead heading to the fourth.
Horn had the final answer, though, outscoring Plano West 20-13 during the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Jasmine Shavers paced the offense with 20 points, with Tra’Liyah Washington and Viencia Jackson chipping in with seven and six, respectively.
The Pirates topped crosstown foe North Mesquite in a 45-34 win. The difference was the first quarter when Poteet used a 17-4 run to take control, and though it was even from that point, they kept the Stallions at arm’s length.
Daija Espinoza scored 13 points, Jaliyah Johns tallied 11 and Heaven Worthy added nine for the Pirates, while North Mesquite got 18 points from Folasde Daniyan and 13 from Arika Leroy.
The Raiders moved to 2-0 with a 49-37 victory over Carrollton Ranchview, using a 17-7 spurt in the second quarter to take a 12-point lead they would not relinquish. Takoya Stallings led the way with 17 points, Daniela Marcor had 13 and Brinley Andrews chipped in with eight.
