A handful of area teams got in some extra work before the Thanksgiving holidays with non-district games on Monday and Tuesday.
Mesquite and Sunnyvale picked up victories on Monday.
The Skeeters dominated through three quarters as they cruised to a 53-43 victory over Naaman Forest.
Mesquite led by nine at halftime and then used a 21-6 run in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 44-20. The Rangers made a charge with the outcome out of reach, but it fell well short.
Lakeycia Bables paced the Skeeters with 17 points. Jene Samuels was also in double figures with 12, while Cha’Quayla Green and Aniya Harrison each added seven.
Sunnyvale, who is ranked No. 7 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, remained undefeated, improving to 10-0 with two victories.
The Raiders rolled over Van Alstyne on Monday with a 75-31 rout.
Sunnyvale led 39-21 at halftime and then stepped on the gas from there, outscoring Van Alstyne 36-10 during the final two quarters.
Daniela Marcor led all scorers with 19 points, Takoya Stallings had 17 and Micah Russell chipped in with nine.
The Raiders followed that up with a victory over Dallas Life Oak Cliff on Tuesday.
West Mesquite took care of Spruce on Tuesday with a 52-36 win. The Wranglers built a 30-16 lead at halftime and kept Spruce at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Naja Bolin paced West Mesquite with 17 points and Shamaria Henry and Tiffany Ikwumere each tallied 12.
Poteet got off to a great start, but it did not last as they dropped a 46-36 decision to Frisco Reedy.
The Pirates opened the game on a 15-3 run, but Reedy came back to take a three-point lead at the end of three quarters and then closed on a 11-4 spurt.
Jaliyah Johns was the lone Poteet player in double figures with 15 points, Heaven Worthy scored six and Peyton Jones chipped in with five.
