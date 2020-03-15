There have been at least two Mesquite ISD teams in the girls soccer playoffs every year since 1999.
That is not a guarantee this season.
While Poteet has secured its spot in the postseason, only West Mesquite has a chance to join them when the 13-5A and 11-6A seasons resume after Spring Break.
Here is a look at the local races heading into the final week of the regular season:
13-5A
Poteet (7-3-0, 21) wrapped up a playoff berth for the 24th consecutive season with a 3-2 victory over West Mesquite last Friday.
Desiree Narvaez scored twice and Ashley Montoya added a goal and that proved to be just enough to hold off the Wranglers.
The Pirates can grab the second seed in the playoffs with a victory over Lancaster in their next game on Tuesday, which would seem to be a likely result given Poteet’s 17-1 rout of the Tigers in the first meeting.
The outing against West Mesquite was the latest big effort by Narvaez. Highlighted by a seven-goal performance against Lancaster, Narvaez has recorded 21 goals in 10 district matches.
The rest of the offense has been spread out among several players, including Monica Basaluda, Metzli Munoz, Jamine Porras, Ashley Montoya, Katia Yerena, Janet Torres, Yunari McKinght, Savannah Singh, Kathryn Edwards, Lily Meija and Italy Esparza.
West Mesquite (4-5-1, 14) is still alive to earn its third playoff berth in program history and first since 2013 but there is work to do.
They have a must-win on Mar. 17 against Kaufman, who they defeated 4-0 in the first round, and with three points, they would move to within one point of idle Terrell (6-5-0, 18). It would then come down to the final day of the regular season, where the Wranglers would need to find a way to get points in their finale against North Forney (6-3-1, 19), who is battling for its own playoff berth, and hope that Poteet can take care of business against Terrell.
During the first round, West Mesquite picked up two points with a shootout win over the Falcons, but the Tigers posted a 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Freshman Itzel Reyes has led the Wranglers offense with five goals in 13-5A play and 11 overall.
Juliana Martinez recorded a hat trick against Lancaster and Juliana Rivera, Natalie Valadez, Hannah Luera, Vivianna Ramirez, Danny Ferra and Alicia Aguilar have also scored. West Mesquite has also been solid in goal with keepers Kelly Orellana and Grizelda Navarrete.
Forney (11-0-0, 33) had already secured the district championship and top seed in the playoffs, but they are not taking their foot off the gas, as they cruised past Kaufman in a 7-0 victory.
The Jackabbits have overwhelmed the majority of their opponents with Alyssa Price (24 goals, 18 assists), Kasey Carter (22 goals, 20 assists), Chloe Chadwick (20 goals, 20 assists) and Bianca Salazar (11 goals, 4 assists).
The Jackrabbits will look to complete a perfect run through 13-5A when they play North Forney on Tuesday before enjoying a bye on the final day of the regular season.
11-6A
The 11-6A representatives in the playoffs will not include a Mesquite ISD team for the first time in 21 years, but the local squads can still have a say in how their opponents head into the postseason.
North Mesquite showed that last Friday with a 1-0 victory over playoff-bound Longview.
The Lobos (6-4-0, 18 points) were hoping to move up the ranks, but instead remain tied for third place with Rockwall (6-5-0, 18), who dropped a 2-0 decision to Tyler Lee.
The Red Raiders (9-0-1, 29) secured the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with the win.
Rockwall-Heath (8-2-1, 25) is assured of the second seed after picking up a 3-0 victory over Horn. Chloe Bys, Grace Anderson and Haylee Mills tallied goals, with Alexis Williamson providing a pair of assists.
Longview has an extra opportunity to pick up points in the battle for third place with two matches left compared to just one for the Yellowjackets, but it will not be easy with a date with Tyler Lee on Tuesday. Rockwall has a home match against Mesquite (0-9-1, 2) on that same night.
The Lobos then finish the regular season at home against the Skeeters, while the Yellowjackets have a bye.
North Mesquite (3-6-1, 10) and Horn (2-8-0, 6) meet on Tuesday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. The Stallions then close the season next Friday at Rockwall-Heath, while the Jaguars head east to play Tyler Lee.
