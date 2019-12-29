Sachse and Horn joined one of the toughest fields in the nation as they competed in the 69th Sandra Meadows Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
The 32-team field featured some of the best in Texas, as well as 11 out-of-state squads.
The Mustangs posted a 2-2 record at the event.
Sachse started on Thursday by stifling Highland Park in a 42-17 victory. The Mustangs opened the game on a 15-2 run and never allowed the Scots more than six points in any quarter as they cruised to the finish line.
Crislyn Rose led the offense with 13 points, Tia Harvey and Adhel Tac each tallied 10 and Liz Woods chipped in with seven.
Sachse next faced Duncanville and learned quickly why the hosts are the No. 1 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
The Pantherettes raced to a 33-13 halftime lead and the Mustangs were unable to make a serious charge in the second half in a 72-36 loss, despite 12 points from Tac, 11 from Rose and nine from Harvey.
The loss sent Sachse to the Silver Bracket, where they returned to action on Friday with a 42-39 victory over La Grange out of Louisiana. The Mustangs grabbed the early lead and while they were never able to pull away, they made it stand up until the end.
Tac had a nice game for Sachse with 17 points, with Harvey and Rose adding nine and six points, respectively.
The Mustangs’ hopes of a division title were dashed in the semifinals on Saturday in a 39-27 loss to Cedar Hill, who held them to 10 points in the first half in a strong all-around defensive effort for the team ranked No. 6 in the TABC Class 6A state poll. Tac once again paced Sachse with 13 points, with Harvey also in double figures with 10.
Horn got off to a tough start with a pair of close losses, but rebounded to finish the event on a high note.
The Jaguars dropped their opener to state-ranked Frisco Liberty, 44-43. Horn trailed by six after one quarter and was down 34-24 at the end of three. They rallied down the stretch with a 19-10 run but came up just short.
Tra’Liyah Washington led the offense with 17 points, with Jasmine Shavers tallying 15.
Horn was then knocked out of the consolation bracket in a 45-41 loss to Tennessee-based Brentwood Christian. The Jaguars were looking good up 32-25 at halftime, but scored only nine points after the break, with Brentwood Christian closing on a 14-5 run to pull out the victory.
Washington again led Horn with 14 points, Danielle Johnson scored seven and Tynia Dotsy and Katelyn Cobb each added five.
The Jaguars played once more in a friendship game where they walked away with a 60-43 win over Saginaw. It was close early before a 18-10 spurt by Horn in the second quarter put them in control.
Shavers poured in 20 points, Dotsy sank a trio of 3-pointers as part of a 15-point effort and Viencia Jackson chipped in with nine.
Kaufman Tournament
State-ranked Sunnyvale lived up to that billing by claiming the tournament championship at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament.
The Raiders, who are ranked No. 6 in the TABC Class 4A state poll, used a huge late rally to down Paris in a 45-52 victory in the finals on Saturday.
Sunnyvale trailed 36-28 heading into the fourth quarter but used a 17-6 run during the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Takoya Stallings had 17 points, Daniela Marcor scored 14 and Lena Meras added 10 to pace the offense.
The Raiders got started with a 68-17 rout of Elkhart on Friday. Sunnyvale led 17-8 after one quarter and a 20-0 run in the second quarter effectively put it away, as they got 17 points from Micah Russell, 13 from Grace Knight and nine from Stallings.
The Raiders got a much stiffer challenge in the second round against Malakoff, who is No. 23 in the TABC Class 3A state rankings. They dug themselves an early hole, but came back to force overtime, where they eventually prevailed in a 53-49 victory.
Stallings scored 14 points to pace the offense, Marcor had 11 and Lena Meras was also in double figures with 10.
In the semifinals, Marcor had a huge outing, pouring in 30 points as Sunnyvale claimed a 55-43 victory over Dallas Christian.
The Chargers, who got 14 points from Jewell Howard and 12 from Kennedy Chappell, had posted two solid wins of their own to reach the third round.
After trailing at halftime, they outscored Wills Point 30-19 in the second half to earn a 46-38 win behind 13 points from Maddie Perkins and 12 from Howard.
They again fell behind early against Sulphur Springs, but used a 9-1 run in the second quarter to gain a lead they would not relinquish in a 43-35 win, with Chappell scoring 13 points and Jenna Rasbury adding nine.
Keller Tournament
Mesquite took part in the Keller Central Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
The Skeeters could not have asked for a better start, reeling off a 20-3 run in the first quarter en route to a 65-26 win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills in the opener on Thursday.
As would be the case during the tournament, Lakeycia Bables led the offense with 21 points, followed by Jene Samuels with 16.
Mesquite could not make it two in a row, though, as Saginaw Chisholm Trail rallied for a 53-50 win on Thursday.
The Skeeters trailed by nine early on, but stormed back during the middle quarters with a 27-15 run to take a 38-35 lead. Chisholm Trail would have the final push, though, to eke out the three-point win, despite 20 from Bables and 15 from Samuels.
Mesquite also split a pair of games on Friday. The Skeeters got 16 points from Bables, but fell behind Flower Mound by double digits early and never could climb back in a 67-36 loss.
They fared much better against Northwest Eaton, opening a 26-15 halftime lead en route to a 46-28 win. Bables scored 20 points, Samuels had 12 and Jalesa Davis added eight.
The tournament ended on a sour note for Mesquite as they fell to Hebron, 50-31, on Saturday.
Dallas ISD Tournament
The 80th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational traditionally features a strong field and Poteet was part of the mix on Thursday through Saturday.
The Pirates got off to a good start with a win over Carter, but were knocked out of the championship bracket after a 57-38 loss to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill. Raven McMillon and Daija Espinoza each scored 11 points for Poteet, with Heaven Worthy adding eight.
The Pirates got 14 points from Peyton Jones, nine from Espinoza and eight from Yaya Rolla-Padilla but it was not enough in a 60-44 loss to Richardson on Friday.
