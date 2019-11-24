DALLAS CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL ZACK HAALAND

Zack Haaland and Dallas Christian saw Grapevine Faith Christian rally for two touchdowns in the final minute to claim a 28-17 victory on Friday in a TAPPS Division II quarterfinal game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

Dallas Christian thought it had used a late score to extend its season.

Grapevine Faith Christian had an answer, though.

Two of them, in fact.

The Lions scored twice in the final minute to rally to claim a 28-17 victory on Friday in a TAPPS Division II state quarterfinal game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

Grapevine Faith (10-1) advances to the semifinals where it will take on reigning state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill later this week at a time and place to be determined, while the Chargers finish the season with a 10-2 record.

Dallas Christian struck first when Zack Haaland hit Peyton Veasley on a 34-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Grapevine Faith responded in the second, as Deuce Hogan threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Hilton Harris to tie it up.

Preston Johnson kicked a 25-yard field goal to temporarily give the Chargers the advantage, but the Lions countered when Hogan found Lex Boucvalt on a 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

It stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter, when Dallas Christian surged in front when Haaland threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brett Judd to take a 17-14 lead.

Grapevine Faith would have the final answer, though.

Mark Saunders scored the game-winning touchdown run from 13 yards out with less than a minute to play.

With Dallas Christian desperately trying to mount its own miracle finish, the Lions’ Harris picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to provide the final margin.

