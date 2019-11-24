Dallas Christian thought it had used a late score to extend its season.
Grapevine Faith Christian had an answer, though.
Two of them, in fact.
The Lions scored twice in the final minute to rally to claim a 28-17 victory on Friday in a TAPPS Division II state quarterfinal game at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.
Grapevine Faith (10-1) advances to the semifinals where it will take on reigning state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill later this week at a time and place to be determined, while the Chargers finish the season with a 10-2 record.
Dallas Christian struck first when Zack Haaland hit Peyton Veasley on a 34-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Grapevine Faith responded in the second, as Deuce Hogan threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Hilton Harris to tie it up.
Preston Johnson kicked a 25-yard field goal to temporarily give the Chargers the advantage, but the Lions countered when Hogan found Lex Boucvalt on a 10-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
It stayed that way until late in the fourth quarter, when Dallas Christian surged in front when Haaland threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Brett Judd to take a 17-14 lead.
Grapevine Faith would have the final answer, though.
Mark Saunders scored the game-winning touchdown run from 13 yards out with less than a minute to play.
With Dallas Christian desperately trying to mount its own miracle finish, the Lions’ Harris picked off a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to provide the final margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.