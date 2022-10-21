In this era of the wide-open spread offense, high-scoring games are the norm rather than the exception.
Mesquite put up its share of points on Friday, but it did so the old-fashioned way.
The Skeeters used a pounding ground game to dominate time of possession and it paid off on the scoreboard as they pulled away for a 49-28 victory over North Forney at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Mesquite improves to 2-3 in 10-6A and 4-5 overall, while the Falcons fall to 0-4 and 3-5.
Armand Cleaver was an absolute workhorse, toting the ball 37 times for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
When Cleaver was not wearing down North Forney defenders, the Skeeters threw Jamir Dewberry at them, as he complemented Cleaver with 12 carries for 75 yards and a score.
And when the Falcons did load the box to slow down the rushing attack, quarterback Tyrique Womack made them pay, completing 17-of-23 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Mesquite’s advantage in time of possession was overwhelming, holding the ball for more than 33 of the 48 minutes.
The game was essentially decided in the first quarter for all intents and purposes, because that is when the Skeeters jumped to a two-score lead and they were able to match North Forney score for score the rest of the way.
It was actually the Falcons who struck first with an impressive opening drive, capped by a short touchdown run by quarterback Michael Phillips to grab a 7-0 lead less than two minutes in.
Mesquite had an immediate answer … three of them in fact.
The Skeeters quickly moved 62 yards in eight plays, with Cleaver bulling in from five yards out to tie it at 7-7.
The Mesquite defense then provided one of the biggest plays of the night, as lineman Caron Jones, putting pressure on Phillips, leaped up to block the pass, and instead, snared it out of the air for the interception, returning it 47 yards to the North Forney 5.
Three plays later, Womack found Jamarion Woods for a 3-yard scoring strike to take a 14-7 lead.
After forcing another three-and-out, the Skeeters went right back to work on a nine-play, 60-yard march, with Womack hooking up with David Robinson on a 12-yard score to extend the lead to 21-7 late in the first quarter.
North Forney never stopped battling, but Mesquite was able to keep them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
The Skeeters chewed up more than six minutes of clock on a 14-play drive early in the second quarter, but came away empty when they were short on fourth down.
The Falcons then got a big play when Phillips took off on a quarterback draw and outraced the defense 58 yards to the end zone to close to within 21-14.
Mesquite replied with a heavy dose of Cleaver and Dewberry, as they combined for seven carries on a nine-play drive, with Dewberry doing the finishing honors on a 21-yard run to make it 28-14 with 26 seconds left in the half.
The Skeeters missed out on an opportunity to add to their lead early in the third quarter when a field goal sailed wide, but did not waste their next chance, with Cleaver carrying defenders on a 8-yard touchdown run as the advantage swelled to 35-14.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Tylan Crochett gave North Forney hope later in the third quarter and they were fired up when a high snap on a punt gave them the ball at the Mesquite 33.
But the Skeeter defense tightened, forcing three straight incomplete passes, and they then sniffed out a fake punt to force the turnover on downs.
Mesquite embarked on another methodical drive and converted a huge fourth down when Womack found Robinson on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-21.
The Falcons needed just one play to respond, with Phillips hitting Crochett in stride on a 76-yard scoring strike, but the Skeeters would have the final answer, recovering the onside kick and then moving 50 yards in seven plays to punch in one final touchdown to provide the final 49-28 margin.
