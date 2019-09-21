North Mesquite was coming off back-to-back victories and was looking to build more momentum heading into the start of the 11-6A season.
Haltom had other ideas.
The Buffaloes rallied from a first-half deficit and pulled away for a 49-32 victory on Friday at Birdville Stadium.
North Mesquite dug itself an early hole, as Haltom got touchdown runs from Adam Hill and Kenneth Cormier, Jr. to stake them to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The Stallions came roaring back.
Kamaury Thompson had a 33-yard touchdown run and then hit Torrion Smith on a 10-yard scoring strike to close to within 14-12.
That combination hooked up again midway through the second quarter, this time for a 39-yard score that gave them a 19-14 lead.
The Buffaloes had a similar reaction.
Hill scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 19 runs late in the first half and then found Jace Washington for a 14-yard score and Haltom suddenly led 35-19.
Thompson showed his wheels early in the fourth with a 68-yard dash to close the gap to nine.
But the Buffaloes kept the pressure on, as Cormier added his second touchdown run and the defense delivered the backbreaker when Johnny Smith-Rider returned an interception for a score to push it to 49-26.
The Stallions got on the scoreboard one last time when Christian Perales caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Thompson, but that was as close as it would get.
