MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER GAEL CANCINO

Mesquite senior Gael Cancino was selected as the 10-6A midfielder of the year.

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

Though Tyler Legacy pulled away to claim the 10-6A championship, it was in no way indicative of how tightly-matched the district was.

The Raiders were forced into a shootout four times and 12 of the 42 district matches ended regulation in a tie.

For further proof, look no further than Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks finished in a tie for second place and were the third seed in the playoffs, but got hot at the right time, and advanced all the way to the Class 6A state championship match.

As for MISD, North Mesquite and Mesquite each qualified for the playoffs, with the Skeeters edging out Horn on a tiebreaker, and all three teams had their share of representation on the all-district team.

The Stallions made the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years, posting a 12-5-9 record. They claimed a 2-1 win over North Garland in the bi-district round before dropping a narrow 2-1 decision to Duncanville in the area finals.

North Mesquite had 14 players recognized, including three superlative award winners.

Senior Lorenzo Dominguez was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year, as the key cog in a defense that allowed a district-low 11 goals during 10-6A play.

Another big reason for that success, senior Oscar Hernandez, was named defensive player of the year, while senior Abdul Kanu was voted the co-utility player of the year.

North Mesquite placed a quartet of players on the first team with seniors Tahir Arreola, Luis Ramirez and Junior Garcia and junior Johnathan Dominguez.

In a good sign for the future, second-team juniors Josue Turrubiartes, Eder Galaviz, Jorge Cedillo and Christian Valdez will return next season, as will honorable mention juniors Jacob Perez, Geovanni Alamaguer and Jonathan Zuniga.

The Skeeters actually had a losing overall record at 7-12-4, but came through in district to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Senior Gael Cancino led a group of 13 Mesquite players chosen to the team, as he was voted as the midfielder of the year. Cancino recorded nine goals and four assists and came through in the clutch, scoring game-winning goals in the final minute against Rockwall and Skyline to help the Skeeters extend their streak of postseason appearances.

Mesquite had a trio of first-teamers with senior Eduardo Zamora, junior Diego Perez and sophomore Gael Alvarado.

The Skeeters had three juniors on the second team in Brandon Lee, Joshua Sanchez and Carlos Segovia, while the honorable mentions included seniors Yael Calderon, Alfredo Martinez, Tim Perez and Hector Barco and sophomores Diego Martinez and Angel Flores.

Horn was on the cusp of its first playoff appearance since 2015, but a tiebreaker left them on the outside looking in. Still, the Jaguars’ season was recognized with a dozen selections.

That included a superlative award winner in senior Jonathan Revilla, who was tabbed co-utility player of the year. Revilla, who played left back, left wing and center midfielder, registered six goals and a team-high 10 assists.

Three more Horn players named the first team. Senior Antonio Mercado was a key part of the defense, but also contributed up front from his center defensive midfielder position with five goals and two assists. Senior center midfielder/forward Ernesto Reynoso was among the team leaders with six goals and a pair of assists and junior defender Christian Chavez also made the first squad.

Senior goalkeeper Matthew Bermudez was named to the second team after recording four shutouts. He was joined by junior Jose Candelas, who had two goals and two assists playing a number of different positions, and junior defender Carl Elaya.

The Jaguars also had five honorable mention selections with sophomore Jonathan Alvarez (8 goals, 7 assists), juniors Adrian Torres, Braedon Poole and Daniel Melgarejo and senior Kelly Bimenyimana.

The district champion Raiders nabbed three superlative awards with sophomore Noe Robles chosen as the most valuable player, freshman Brady Filla the newcomer of the year and Marty Germany as the coach of the year.

Rounding out the major awards, Rockwall senior Mateo Canales and Rockwall-Heath senior Chris Rodriguez were voted co-offensive players of the year.

10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Noe Robles Tyler Legacy

Co-Offensive Players of the Year

Chris Rodriguez   Rockwall-Heath

Mateo Canales     Rockwall

Defensive Player of the Year

Oscar Hernandez  North Mesquite

Midfielder of the Year

Gael Cancino        Mesquite

Co-Utility Players of the Year

Abdul Kanu         North Mesquite

Jonathan Revilla  Horn

Goalkeeper of the Year

Lorenzo Dominguez       North Mesquite

Newcomer of the Year

Brady Filla Tyler Legacy

Coach of the Year

Marty Germany   Tyler Legacy

First Team

Johnathan Dominguez   Jr.      North Mesquite

Junior Garcia       Sr.     North Mesquite

Luis Ramirez        Sr.     North Mesquite

Tahir Arreola       Sr.     North Mesquite

David Perez          Jr.      Mesquite

Eduardo Zamora  Sr.     Mesquite

Gael Alvarado      So.    Mesquite

Antonio Mercado Sr.     Horn

Ernesto Reynoso  Sr.     Horn

Christian Chavez  Jr.      Horn

Brock Bernard     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Chuy Ruiz  Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Corey Kossowksi Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Gavin Blair Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Andrew Corral     Jr.      Rockwall

Ryan Moon Jr.      Rockwall

Eli Owen     Jr.      Rockwall

Arath Moreno      Sr.     Skyline

Emiliano Reyes    So.    Skyline

Austin Beckham   So.    Tyler Legacy

Nathan Eidam      So.    Tyler Legacy

Tristen Whelchel  Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Cash Spalding      Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Travis Vordenmaumen  Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Second Team

Josue Turrubiartes         Jr.      North Mesquite

Eder Galaviz        Jr.      North Mesquite

Jorge Cedillo        Jr.      North Mesquite

Christian Valdez  Jr.      North Mesquite

Brandon Lee         Jr.      Mesquite

Joshua Sanchez    Jr.      Mesquite

Carlos Segovia     Jr.      Mesquite

Matthew Bermudez        Sr.     Horn

Jose Candelas       Jr.      Horn

Carl Elaya  Jr.      Horn

Eli Finley    So.    Rockwall-Heath

Junior Tovar        Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Garret Hail So.    Rockwall-Heath

Drew Cooley        Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Collin Clark         So.    Rockwall

Luke Major Sr.     Rockwall

Benjamin Padilla  So.    Rockwall

Alan Mujica         Sr.     Skyline

Anthony Ortiz      So.    Skyline

Landon Bravo      So.    Tyler Legacy

Jorge Sanchez       So.    Tyler Legacy

Josue Macias        Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Knox Hicks Fr.     Tyler Legacy

Christian Baxter   So.    Tyler Legacy

Honorable Mention

Jacob Perez Jr.      North Mesquite

Geovanni Alamaguer     Jr.      North Mesquite

Jonathan Zuniga   Jr.      North Mesquite

Yael Calderon      Sr.     Mesquite

Alfredo Martinez  Sr.     Mesquite

Diego Martinez     So.    Mesquite

Tim Perez   Sr.     Mesquite

Hector Barco        Sr.     Mesquite

Angel Flores         So.    Mesquite

Kelly Bimenyimana       Sr.     Horn

Adrian Torres      Jr.      Horn

Braedon Poole      Jr.      Horn

Daniel Melgarejo  Jr.      Horn

Jonathan Alvarez So.    Horn

Sam Spencer        Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

J.C. Contreras      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Jose Miguel Ramirez      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Donovan Falettto So.    Rockwall-Heath

Dillon Pichardo    Jr.      Rockwall

Xavier Baker        Jr.      Rockwall

Jake Dobson        Jr.      Rockwall

Robbie McLaughlin       Jr.      Rockwall

Prason Kami        Fr.     Skyline

Kevin Vega So.    Skyline

Raul Medina         Sr.     Skyline

Esteban Rodriguez         Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Hansen Anderson Jr.      Tyler Legacy

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments