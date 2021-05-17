Though Tyler Legacy pulled away to claim the 10-6A championship, it was in no way indicative of how tightly-matched the district was.
The Raiders were forced into a shootout four times and 12 of the 42 district matches ended regulation in a tie.
For further proof, look no further than Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks finished in a tie for second place and were the third seed in the playoffs, but got hot at the right time, and advanced all the way to the Class 6A state championship match.
As for MISD, North Mesquite and Mesquite each qualified for the playoffs, with the Skeeters edging out Horn on a tiebreaker, and all three teams had their share of representation on the all-district team.
The Stallions made the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years, posting a 12-5-9 record. They claimed a 2-1 win over North Garland in the bi-district round before dropping a narrow 2-1 decision to Duncanville in the area finals.
North Mesquite had 14 players recognized, including three superlative award winners.
Senior Lorenzo Dominguez was tabbed the goalkeeper of the year, as the key cog in a defense that allowed a district-low 11 goals during 10-6A play.
Another big reason for that success, senior Oscar Hernandez, was named defensive player of the year, while senior Abdul Kanu was voted the co-utility player of the year.
North Mesquite placed a quartet of players on the first team with seniors Tahir Arreola, Luis Ramirez and Junior Garcia and junior Johnathan Dominguez.
In a good sign for the future, second-team juniors Josue Turrubiartes, Eder Galaviz, Jorge Cedillo and Christian Valdez will return next season, as will honorable mention juniors Jacob Perez, Geovanni Alamaguer and Jonathan Zuniga.
The Skeeters actually had a losing overall record at 7-12-4, but came through in district to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.
Senior Gael Cancino led a group of 13 Mesquite players chosen to the team, as he was voted as the midfielder of the year. Cancino recorded nine goals and four assists and came through in the clutch, scoring game-winning goals in the final minute against Rockwall and Skyline to help the Skeeters extend their streak of postseason appearances.
Mesquite had a trio of first-teamers with senior Eduardo Zamora, junior Diego Perez and sophomore Gael Alvarado.
The Skeeters had three juniors on the second team in Brandon Lee, Joshua Sanchez and Carlos Segovia, while the honorable mentions included seniors Yael Calderon, Alfredo Martinez, Tim Perez and Hector Barco and sophomores Diego Martinez and Angel Flores.
Horn was on the cusp of its first playoff appearance since 2015, but a tiebreaker left them on the outside looking in. Still, the Jaguars’ season was recognized with a dozen selections.
That included a superlative award winner in senior Jonathan Revilla, who was tabbed co-utility player of the year. Revilla, who played left back, left wing and center midfielder, registered six goals and a team-high 10 assists.
Three more Horn players named the first team. Senior Antonio Mercado was a key part of the defense, but also contributed up front from his center defensive midfielder position with five goals and two assists. Senior center midfielder/forward Ernesto Reynoso was among the team leaders with six goals and a pair of assists and junior defender Christian Chavez also made the first squad.
Senior goalkeeper Matthew Bermudez was named to the second team after recording four shutouts. He was joined by junior Jose Candelas, who had two goals and two assists playing a number of different positions, and junior defender Carl Elaya.
The Jaguars also had five honorable mention selections with sophomore Jonathan Alvarez (8 goals, 7 assists), juniors Adrian Torres, Braedon Poole and Daniel Melgarejo and senior Kelly Bimenyimana.
The district champion Raiders nabbed three superlative awards with sophomore Noe Robles chosen as the most valuable player, freshman Brady Filla the newcomer of the year and Marty Germany as the coach of the year.
Rounding out the major awards, Rockwall senior Mateo Canales and Rockwall-Heath senior Chris Rodriguez were voted co-offensive players of the year.
10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Noe Robles Tyler Legacy
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Chris Rodriguez Rockwall-Heath
Mateo Canales Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year
Oscar Hernandez North Mesquite
Midfielder of the Year
Gael Cancino Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Abdul Kanu North Mesquite
Jonathan Revilla Horn
Goalkeeper of the Year
Lorenzo Dominguez North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Brady Filla Tyler Legacy
Coach of the Year
Marty Germany Tyler Legacy
First Team
Johnathan Dominguez Jr. North Mesquite
Junior Garcia Sr. North Mesquite
Luis Ramirez Sr. North Mesquite
Tahir Arreola Sr. North Mesquite
David Perez Jr. Mesquite
Eduardo Zamora Sr. Mesquite
Gael Alvarado So. Mesquite
Antonio Mercado Sr. Horn
Ernesto Reynoso Sr. Horn
Christian Chavez Jr. Horn
Brock Bernard Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Chuy Ruiz Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Corey Kossowksi Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Gavin Blair Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Andrew Corral Jr. Rockwall
Ryan Moon Jr. Rockwall
Eli Owen Jr. Rockwall
Arath Moreno Sr. Skyline
Emiliano Reyes So. Skyline
Austin Beckham So. Tyler Legacy
Nathan Eidam So. Tyler Legacy
Tristen Whelchel Sr. Tyler Legacy
Cash Spalding Jr. Tyler Legacy
Travis Vordenmaumen Sr. Tyler Legacy
Second Team
Josue Turrubiartes Jr. North Mesquite
Eder Galaviz Jr. North Mesquite
Jorge Cedillo Jr. North Mesquite
Christian Valdez Jr. North Mesquite
Brandon Lee Jr. Mesquite
Joshua Sanchez Jr. Mesquite
Carlos Segovia Jr. Mesquite
Matthew Bermudez Sr. Horn
Jose Candelas Jr. Horn
Carl Elaya Jr. Horn
Eli Finley So. Rockwall-Heath
Junior Tovar Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Garret Hail So. Rockwall-Heath
Drew Cooley Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Collin Clark So. Rockwall
Luke Major Sr. Rockwall
Benjamin Padilla So. Rockwall
Alan Mujica Sr. Skyline
Anthony Ortiz So. Skyline
Landon Bravo So. Tyler Legacy
Jorge Sanchez So. Tyler Legacy
Josue Macias Sr. Tyler Legacy
Knox Hicks Fr. Tyler Legacy
Christian Baxter So. Tyler Legacy
Honorable Mention
Jacob Perez Jr. North Mesquite
Geovanni Alamaguer Jr. North Mesquite
Jonathan Zuniga Jr. North Mesquite
Yael Calderon Sr. Mesquite
Alfredo Martinez Sr. Mesquite
Diego Martinez So. Mesquite
Tim Perez Sr. Mesquite
Hector Barco Sr. Mesquite
Angel Flores So. Mesquite
Kelly Bimenyimana Sr. Horn
Adrian Torres Jr. Horn
Braedon Poole Jr. Horn
Daniel Melgarejo Jr. Horn
Jonathan Alvarez So. Horn
Sam Spencer Jr. Rockwall-Heath
J.C. Contreras Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Jose Miguel Ramirez Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Donovan Falettto So. Rockwall-Heath
Dillon Pichardo Jr. Rockwall
Xavier Baker Jr. Rockwall
Jake Dobson Jr. Rockwall
Robbie McLaughlin Jr. Rockwall
Prason Kami Fr. Skyline
Kevin Vega So. Skyline
Raul Medina Sr. Skyline
Esteban Rodriguez Jr. Tyler Legacy
Hansen Anderson Jr. Tyler Legacy
