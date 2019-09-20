MESQUITE FOOTBALL DYLAN HILLARD-MCGILL

Mesquite's Dylan Hillard-McGill threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Skeeters posted a 44-3 win over Hurst L.D. Bell on Thursday.

Mesquite has rolled through the early stages of the season. But with the 11-6A slate on the horizon, some might have thought Thursday’s game against a Hurst L.D. Bell team that had already posted a couple of surprises might have been a trap game.

It was no such thing.

The Skeeters dominated from start to finish as they cruised to a 44-3 victory at Pennington Field.

Mesquite improves to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, when they won their first 11 games of the season.

Mesquite wasted little time getting started, as LaDarius Turner broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.

The Skeeters were not finished in the first quarter, as Dylan Hillard-McGill hooked up with Ja’Darion Smith on a 35-yard scoring strike and Turner added a 36-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 20-0.

Hillard-McGill then flashed his running skills on a 88-yard touchdown run, marking the longest play from scrimmage this season.

The Blue Raiders were able to get on the scoreboard late in the first half with a field goal to cut it to 27-3, but that is all the Mesquite defense would allow.

Turner’s big night continued early in the third quarter when he ripped off a 79-yard scoring run to push it to 34-3.

Hillard-McGill found K.B. Frazier for a 24-yard touchdown and Danny Castaneda tacked on a 39-yard field goal in the fourth to provide the final margin.

