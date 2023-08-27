Mesquite ISD is installing shaded pavilions at each of its five high school campuses to help student-athletes practice in the summer heat. So far, pavilions have been completed at Poteet and West Mesquite.
Practicing in the summer heat is nothing new for Texas high school football teams. But even by the state's scorching standards, this month has seen a torrid run of hot temperatures.
Football teams have been practicing as early as July 31—between then and the opening night of the regular season on Thursday, temperatures in Dallas have hit a high of at least 103 degrees on 22 of 25 days, according to the National Weather Service. That includes a recent stretch between Aug. 17-20 with highs of either 108 or 109 degrees.
"It’s always hot in August when we start and we always have to adjust a little bit due to our district’s heat policy," said Kody Groves, Mesquite ISD athletic director. "However, it does seem to have been a little abnormal due to the amount of consecutive days over 100 without some relief from rain or a cold front."
School districts have had to adapt, so much so that the majority of opening-week football games around the area had their start times delayed by anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.
Consider it the latest among several adjustments that school districts, athletics and fine arts programs have made over the past month, as the UIL has implemented a series of new guidelines for keeping students safe while practicing in the heat.
Schools have begun implementing WetBulb Globe Temperature thermometers to help measure heat stress.
"Trainers go out several times a day and take readings on the wet bulb temperature, because they want to get it right and we've got kids practicing all throughout the day," said Valerie Little, Prosper ISD athletic director. "It's probably pulled us off more frequently in the past, but it has been hotter than in the past. I'm proud of the UIL putting that in place because it is helping make people more cautious."
Everything from the length of a practice, to the amount of equipment worn and the number of required breaks can vary depending on the wet bulb temperature readings. Any number at 92.1 and above, and no outdoor workouts are allowed.
"(On Tuesday), we could practice for two hours outside, but we had a take a four-minute break every 12 minutes in the shade and we couldn't exceed two hours," said Tony Benedetto, Plano East head football coach. "It was hotter on Monday and we could only practice an hour outside with no equipment on and had to take breaks. You're having to adjust your normal routine for practices, but I feel like we're embracing it."
Said Sachse head football coach Mark "Red" Behrens: “We have an excellent training staff. They make sure we are hydrated and ready to handle the heat. Also, our coaches are well trained to monitor our players during workouts.”
In addition to monitoring the wet bulb temperature throughout practices, local school districts have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of students. Mesquite ISD has even gone so far as to approve the installation of shaded pavilions at each high school. Currently, pavilions at Poteet and West Mesquite have been completed.Horn'swill be finished in September withMesquite and North Mesquite following suit in January.
“Cold tubs ready at practices, cold towels, unlimited water breaks, adjusting practice times, the use of the shaded pavilions, later starts to contests to play under the lights," Groves said. "And tennis playing 20 minutes on, 20 minutes off and requiring them to be inside during their breaks.”
Those adjustments have extended into game week. Coaches have to decide how to structure their pregame warm-ups and school districts are into account accommodation for all participants involved, from players to coaches to cheerleaders and band members, as well as fans in the stands. Benedetto said that fans would be allowed to bring water bottles to East's season opener against Rowlett on Friday.
Once kickoff is underway, it's about trusting depth.
"You're trying not to be a prisoner of the moment. You want to make sure you have a nice rotation ... and feel like your depth will last throughout the game instead of just riding your starters the whole way," Benedetto said.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Dallas are expected to dip below triple digits next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area's 10-day forecast on Weather.com projects highs of 96 and 99 degrees for Thursday and Friday, respectively, for Week 2 of the high school football season.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.