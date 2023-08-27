Mesquite pavilion

Mesquite ISD is installing shaded pavilions at each of its five high school campuses to help student-athletes practice in the summer heat. So far, pavilions have been completed at Poteet and West Mesquite.

 By Devin Hasson | Star Local Media

Practicing in the summer heat is nothing new for Texas high school football teams. But even by the state's scorching standards, this month has seen a torrid run of hot temperatures.

Football teams have been practicing as early as July 31—between then and the opening night of the regular season on Thursday, temperatures in Dallas have hit a high of at least 103 degrees on 22 of 25 days, according to the National Weather Service. That includes a recent stretch between Aug. 17-20 with highs of either 108 or 109 degrees.


